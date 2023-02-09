The 36-year-old dropped $700,000 on a Chiefs victory, $50,000 on Kansas City winning both halves of the game and another $30,000 on the team leading all four quarters. Drake put down $50,000 apiece on quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster being the Chiefs' first touchdown scorers of the game. Smith-Schuster has yet to record a touchdown this postseason and caught only three during the regular season — one of which was the first of the game.

