Baltimore, MD

Yardbarker

Ravens Plan To Franchise Lamar Jackson, Trade Still Possible

However, a huge package of draft picks from interested teams could tempt the Ravens to consider trading Jackson at some point this offseason, according to NFL Network. It’s worth mentioning that Ravens HC John Harbaugh has said there is a “200% chance” that Jackson will be back in Baltimore for 2023 and they are focused on extension talks.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Baltimore Ravens GM Has Puzzling Answer When Asked About The Wide Receiver Position

The Baltimore Ravens need a wide receiver. They have one of the most dominant running games in the league. Pair that with tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely and the Ravens’ offense should be one of the best in the league. The issue has been their receivers. Ravens GM Eric DeCosta was asked about acquiring a WR1 this offseason and he gave a puzzling answer.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Raiders Legend Charles Woodson On Derek Carr Situation: "This Business Gets Everybody At Some Point"

Las Vegas Raiders legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson dropped some cold, honest truth this week. The Derek Carr debacle put a black eye on an otherwise underwhelming season. Many players on the roster had remarkable campaigns, but the team ended up with a double-digit loss record. Putting a bow on the season, Carr found himself at home for the last couple of games. While the situation was far from ideal, Woodson believes it was all business with regard to Carr’s benching.
Yardbarker

Commanders to release Carson Wentz after failed one-year run

Quarterback Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders are sitting at home watching the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles take part in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. Washington closed up shop on an average 8-8-1 season just over a month ago and seems to be several tiers behind Philadelphia in the NFC East right now.
ARIZONA STATE
Mental_Floss

17 Baltimore Slang Terms You Should Know

Baltimore is one of the east coast’s hidden gems. It’s the birthplace of the U.S. national anthem, the setting of pop culture classics like Hairspray and The Wire, and full of incredible food, culture, and people. Charm City’s namesake charm could partially be due to the locals’ broad vocabulary of slang. Here are some terms you should know if you ever plan on visiting.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Rapper Drake drops staggering amount of money in Super Bowl LVII bets

The 36-year-old dropped $700,000 on a Chiefs victory, $50,000 on Kansas City winning both halves of the game and another $30,000 on the team leading all four quarters. Drake put down $50,000 apiece on quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster being the Chiefs' first touchdown scorers of the game. Smith-Schuster has yet to record a touchdown this postseason and caught only three during the regular season — one of which was the first of the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Steelers' Great Cam Heyward Featured In Super Bowl Commercial

The Pittsburgh Steelers weren't playing in the big game on Sunday, but one current Steelers' player was on your TV. That player was defensive captain, Cameron Heyward. There had been several teasers for the nearly 2-minute commercial, but there wasn't a clear direction on what exactly the commercial would be advertising.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Exec Predicts Chicago Bears Will Sign Star Free Agent

The Chicago Bears have a lot of work to do this off-season when it comes to upgrading the roster. After the first offseason with general manager Ryan Poles was focused on cleaning up the roster and salary cap, this offseason will be about adding talent around their foundational pieces. Offensively, that means improving the supporting cast around quarterback Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Albert Breer reports that if Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon lands the Cardinals’ head coaching job this week, one name to watch for his staff is Browns QBs coach Drew Petzing. According to Aaron Wilson, there’s mutual interest between the Texans and Browns DL coach Chris Kiffin for a position on their staff.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Report: Sean Payton interviews current ESPN analyst for Broncos' DC position

All eyes are on the Eagles and Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl LVII, but that didn't stop the Broncos and new head coach Sean Payton from landing in the news on Super Bowl Sunday. Per Fox's Jay Glazer, Payton recently interviewed current ESPN analyst and former NFL coach Rex Ryan for Denver's open defensive coordinator position.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Commanders, Taylor Heinicke, Packers, Vikings

Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke offered up his praise for QB Sam Howell during a recent media appearance, saying that the team will certainly see what he can bring to the table next season. “We’ve seen Sam do what he can do during practice and through training camp,” Heinicke said Thursday...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Report: Las Vegas Raiders Make Decision On Derek Carr's Next Move

The Las Vegas Raiders appear to know their next step with quarterback Derek Carr. The team is moving on from Carr after a frustrating season with new head coach Josh McDaniels and wide receiver Davante Adams. The team recently permitted the New Orleans Saints to allow Carr to visit before a key deadline date this week.

