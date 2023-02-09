Open in App
Athlon Sports

Brock Purdy Reveals New Details About Upcoming Surgery

By Cameron Flynn,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36QvsE_0kiLcfCh00

On Wednesday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport announced that Brock Purdy was set to undergo a repair surgery to fix his torn UCL on February 22nd.

According to new reports just one day later, however, it appears that his procedure has a chance of becoming quite a bit more complex.

Purdy was quoted in a Pro Football Talk article earlier today.

He discussed his upcoming elbow surgery with Dr. Keith Meister and shared that a "hybrid surgery" - which involves reconstruction instead of just an internal brace - could be considered mid-procedure.

While the original plan - the internal brace repair surgery - would force Purdy to miss upwards of six months, a partial or complete reconstruction of his elbow could see the quarterback miss even more time.

Regardless of the type of procedure, though, Purdy still believes that he's in great hands.

"Yeah, that’s Dr. Meister’s call. He’s done this year after year with the best of the best with MLB pitchers. So he’s definitely seen this kind of thing happen, and he’s going to make the best call, and not just for the heck of it," Purdy shared .

"It’s obviously for the best call for my career moving forward. And he knows what’s best, and he’s going to make the best decision for us, so it’ll be good."

The 49ers are set to have an epic quarterback competition between Purdy and former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance this fall.

Depending on the type of procedure Purdy undergoes, however, that battle could happen anytime between August and potentially the end of the 49ers' 2023 campaign.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Patrick Mahomes Getting Called Out For Championship Parade Speech
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers Ended Tuesday Interview With Cryptic Comment About Green Bay
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Jason Kelce Has Honest Admission On Retirement Decision
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
New Details Emerge From Eric Bieniemy, Commanders Meeting
Washington, DC20 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers Shares New Update On His 'Darkness Retreat'
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Look: Chiefs Player Has Brutally Honest Admission About Super Bowl Win
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Report: 1 Chiefs Coach Would Be 'Top Candidate' To Replace Eric Bieniemy
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
Fans Are Surprised By Justin Fields' Admission About His Relationship With Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay, WI23 hours ago
Ezekiel Elliott's Agents Reportedly Made Telling Statement About His Future
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Look: This Stat About Super Bowl Referee Carl Cheffers Is Going Viral
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Look: Mel Kiper Jr. Scoffs At One Prediction In Todd McShay's Mock Draft
Baltimore, MD18 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes Sends Warning To Rest Of The NFL During Parade Speech
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Eagles Star Fined By NFL For Hit During Super Bowl
Philadelphia, PA1 hour ago
Packers Announce Decision On Star Running Back Aaron Jones
Green Bay, WI2 hours ago
Report: Longtime Steelers Coach Announces Retirement
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Orlando Guardians vs. Houston Roughnecks Prediction and Preview (XFL Football)
Orlando, FL18 hours ago
Significant Justin Fields Rumor Swirling On Wednesday
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Calvin Ridley Takes Significant Step Toward Returning To NFL
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Stephen A. Smith Blames Andy Reid For 'Costing' Eric Bieniemy A Head Coaching Job
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Look: Different Video Angle Of Controversial Super Bowl Penalty
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Former Chiefs' Backup Chad Henne Details His Retirement Decision
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Look: Travis Kelce Shares Major Announcement
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
Travis Kelce Makes His Thoughts On Jalen Hurts Very Clear
Kansas City, MO23 hours ago
NFL Insider Offers Update On Eric Bieniemy, Commanders Situation
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy