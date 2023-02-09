Brock Purdy Reveals New Details About Upcoming Surgery

On Wednesday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport announced that Brock Purdy was set to undergo a repair surgery to fix his torn UCL on February 22nd.

According to new reports just one day later, however, it appears that his procedure has a chance of becoming quite a bit more complex.

Purdy was quoted in a Pro Football Talk article earlier today.

He discussed his upcoming elbow surgery with Dr. Keith Meister and shared that a "hybrid surgery" - which involves reconstruction instead of just an internal brace - could be considered mid-procedure.

While the original plan - the internal brace repair surgery - would force Purdy to miss upwards of six months, a partial or complete reconstruction of his elbow could see the quarterback miss even more time.

Regardless of the type of procedure, though, Purdy still believes that he's in great hands.

"Yeah, that’s Dr. Meister’s call. He’s done this year after year with the best of the best with MLB pitchers. So he’s definitely seen this kind of thing happen, and he’s going to make the best call, and not just for the heck of it," Purdy shared .

"It’s obviously for the best call for my career moving forward. And he knows what’s best, and he’s going to make the best decision for us, so it’ll be good."

The 49ers are set to have an epic quarterback competition between Purdy and former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance this fall.

Depending on the type of procedure Purdy undergoes, however, that battle could happen anytime between August and potentially the end of the 49ers' 2023 campaign.