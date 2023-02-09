Open in App
ARTnews

Artist and ‘Spring Breakers’ Director Harmony Korine Joins Hauser & Wirth

By Alex Greenberger,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nl9bb_0kiLcX5l00

Filmmaker and artist Harmony Korine has joined Hauser & Wirth, one of the biggest galleries in the world. The move will see Korine leave Gagosian, a behemoth gallery that frequently acts as a competitor to Hauser & Wirth.

Among the general public, Korine is best-known for directing zeitgeist-defining films like 2012’s Spring Breakers , the not-exactly-wholesome tale of four college students who find themselves in more trouble than they asked for when school isn’t in session. Two former Disney Channel stars, Gucci Mane and James Franco, highlight its cast.

Korine is also famous for writing Kids , the 1995 film by Larry Clark about disillusioned teens, and infamous for making his 2009 Trash Humpers , which is about what its title suggests.

Korine is also a painter, and has shown his abstractions at art spaces across the world, including the Centre Pompidou in Paris and the Stedelijk Museum voor Actuele Kunst in Ghent, Belgium. He had seven shows with Gagosian between 2014 and 2019. Many of them featured abstractions whose creation enlisted tools such as squeegees and steak knives to obtain a rough-hewn quality mirroring that of some of his films.

“I mostly try just to make moods, just to play them all,” Korine told ARTnews in 2016. “Painting took on a much bigger role in the last couple of years, and actually, it became even more of a focus than the films. The process is different than the movies. At least it’s more singular, and in some ways more gratifying.”

He is the second acclaimed filmmaker to join a mega-gallery in the past few months, after David Lynch, who has been represented by Pace since October.

Marc Payot, president of Hauser & Wirth, said in a statement, “In his multidisciplinary practice over the past three decades, Harmony has performed a sort of real-time psychoanalysis of contemporary America––and done so on his own terms, fearlessly, without pandering or seeking consensus. Our fixations on youth, material consumption and disposability, violence and romantic anti-heroes, all find their way into his work, from films and writing to drawings and paintings.”

More from ARTnews.com
Best of ARTnews.com
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Freezer from Banksy Valentine’s Day Mural is Removed for a Second Time
Margate, FL1 day ago
Frieze LA’s Welcome Party at the Getty Villa Draws Top Artists, Including rafa esparza, Guadalupe Rosales, Lauren Halsey, and More
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
At Frieze Los Angeles, Celebrities Owen Wilson, John McEnroe, and Gwyenth Paltrow Hide in Plain Sight
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Scenes from Frieze Los Angeles’s VIP Preview
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
See Inside Georgia O’Keeffe’s Home, Owned by the Paul Allen Estate and Now on Sale for $15 M.
Santa Fe, NM1 day ago
Sculptor Richard Tuttle, an Anti-Modernist, Takes on Modernist Icon Alexander Calder in Two L.A. Exhibitions
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
An Odyssey of Fire: Nearly Destroyed in a Blaze, Mike Henderson’s Long-Lost Paintings About the Rage of the ’70s Reemerge
Davis, CA4 days ago
Ser Serpas’s Swiss Institute Show Heralds a Major Talent
New York City, NY2 days ago
K-Pop Star Eric Nam and Raveena to Perform at Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art
Washington, DC2 days ago
Rick Lowe’s Work at Gagosian’s Frieze LA Booth Pulls You into Its Atmosphere
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago
The ARTnews Guide to Art Shipping
Los Angeles, CA44 minutes ago
Painter Jammie Holmes Wrestles with What It Means to Belong
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
Expanding Its Purview and Size, Frieze LA’s Focus Section Goes Big on ‘Fresh Ideas’
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
George Condo on What Drives Him to Create Beguiling Portraits: ‘I Want My Paintings to Remember Me’
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
How the Kinsey Collection Grew from a Family’s Deep Dive into African American History to an Expansive Collection Narrating Over 400 Years of the Black Experience in the US
Inglewood, CA2 days ago
A Major Gift of Degas Sculptures, Including His Famous Dancer, Will be Exhibited this Fall at a U.S. University
West Lafayette, IN2 days ago
Whitney Museum Promotes Curator of Groundbreaking Puerto Rican Art Show
New York City, NY1 day ago
Philadelphia and Kansas City Art Museums Place High-Stakes Wager on the Superbowl
Philadelphia, PA7 days ago
With His Captivating Data-Generated Abstractions, Artist Refik Anadol Is Pragmatically Optimistic About the Future of Digital Art
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy