Open in App
Detroit, MI
See more from this location?
CBS Detroit

Jazz is more than music for the Black community

By Amyre Makupson,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cFCUc_0kiLcNVj00

Jazz is more than music for the community 02:36

(CBS DETROIT) - "Jazz is very central to black history, to American history," said Jennifer Evans, the exhibitions manager at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

In the Black community, jazz is more than just music.

"During a period of racial segregation, African American musicians really found their place in jazz. They found freedom in jazz," Evans said.

A freedom that didn't necessarily exist in the Black community when jazz first began around the 1920s.

That's why places like Detroit's own Baker's Keyboard Lounge, the self-proclaimed world's oldest jazz club, plays such a prominent role in not just black history, but music history as a whole.

"Baker's provided a venue where young artists could come and display their talents in a soundproof room - in a room that was built just for jazz. To come in and have someone pay you as a young Black artist to come on the stage - what it did was foster a movement," said Hugh Smith, the co-owner of Baker's Keyboard Lounge.

A movement that gave Black artists a voice.

"So often musicians use music as a form of expression when other things are happening," said Evans.

On a platform that reached the masses.

"You get so many different socioeconomic backgrounds in the same place to listen to the same thing. that means we come together on a common ground. this is one of the only places where there's no issue because we're all here to revel around the same thing together," said Smith.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI
Detroit to commission 200 murals by artists
Detroit, MI16 hours ago
Students compete in Detroit Pistons Foundation's Black History Month scholarship event
Detroit, MI4 hours ago
Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer returns to The Rink at Campus Martius Park
Detroit, MI20 hours ago
Most Popular
PizzaPlex in Southwest Detroit closing on Feb. 27
Detroit, MI3 hours ago
"Winter Blast" festival kicks off in Royal Oak this weekend
Royal Oak, MI3 hours ago
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan buildings lit green in support of MSU community
Lansing, MI23 hours ago
Wayne State University holding vigil in support of MSU community
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Detroit's Bon Bon Bon on a mission to make good chocolates for good people
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Michigan Matters: Dave Bing On Overcoming Challenges In His Book
Detroit, MI4 hours ago
AEW returns to Little Caesars Arena in May
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Gross Pointe prayer service remembers MSU shooting victims
Lansing, MI2 days ago
Southfield elementary school kids show support for Michigan State Spartans
Southfield, MI2 days ago
Midtown Starbucks closes permanently due to safety concerns
Detroit, MI21 hours ago
Detroit city officials break ground on 86 affordable housing units
Detroit, MI18 hours ago
Superintendent: 2 victims in MSU shooting were Grosse Pointe Public Schools graduates
Grosse Pointe, MI3 days ago
Michigan train derailment one of more than 1,000 each year, federal data says
Romulus, MI14 hours ago
FBI sets up form to receive evidence, tips from MSU shooting
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Detroit woman charged in shooting of pregnant woman in Center Line
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Ford stops production of electric F-150 after battery fire
Dearborn, MI1 day ago
Teens charged in connection to fatal shooting of River Rouge man
Detroit, MI1 day ago
More than 24,000 DTE Energy customers without power
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Wayne middle school student fatally struck by bus, police say
Wayne, MI2 days ago
Bridge work requires closing I-94 ramp to Lodge Freeway in Detroit
Detroit, MI1 hour ago
Police seek suspects in armed robbery of Ann Arbor man
Ann Arbor, MI5 hours ago
Detroit police search for suspect in fatal shooting of 14-year-old
Detroit, MI15 hours ago
Park outside: Stellantis recalls Ram trucks due to fire risk
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Police search for suspect after Pontiac man fatally shot in his apartment
Pontiac, MI23 hours ago
2 state police patrol cars involved in separate hit-and-run incidents
Novi, MI3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy