Lockdown lifted after report of person with gun on Delta College's Stockton campus

STOCKTON – A report of a person with a gun on campus prompted a brief lockdown of the Stockton campus of San Joaquin Delta College on Thursday.
The San Joaquin Delta College District Police sent out a Mustang Alert on Thursday about the situation. The alert was also posted across the school's social media pages.
Police say the suspect allegedly committed a robbery and then went onto campus with a gun in his waistband.
He was spotted near the Cunningham lots and officers responded to the area to search for him.
A thorough search of the campus was performed and investigators deemed the campus safe, lifting the lockdown shortly before 3:30 p.m.
District police did not yet say if the suspect was apprehended.
