"More than one GOAT" - Why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar refuses to pick the NBA's greatest player

By Will Starjacki,

7 days ago

"Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA's All-Time Scoring Leader, explains why he believes there can be more than one GOAT. He argues that everyone plays under unique circumstances, making it impossible to declare one player as the greatest of all time

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

When it comes to the never-ending GOAT debates, some people say it's Michael Jordan. Others say LeBron James. Old-school fans insist it's Bill Russell or Wilt Chamberlain. You can add Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to the equation, but if you ask Kareem himself, he says it's "none of the above."

Abdul-Jabbar once told The Undefeated's Marc Spears that there is no such thing as the NBA GOAT:

"These GOAT discussions are fun distractions while sitting around waiting for the pizza to be served. But they're on a par with 'Which superpower would you want most: flight or invisibility?' Whether I'm included or not on anyone's list doesn't matter. I played my hardest and I helped my teammates. That's the most important thing I walked away with.

"The reason there is no such thing as the GOAT is because every player plays under unique circumstances. We played different positions, under different rules, with different teammates, and with different coaches. Every player has to adapt to their circumstances and find a way to excel. This isn't Highlander. There can be more than one."

More Than One GOAT

When he retired in 1989, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was arguably the most accomplished player in the history of the NBA. He won six NBA championships, six MVP awards, 19 All-Star Game Appearances, 15 All-NBA Team selections, and 11 NBA All-Defensive Team nods.

That's the same number of championships as Michael Jordan , one more MVP trophy than Jordan and Bill Russell, the same number of All-Star Game appearances as LeBron James, and more All-NBA and All-Defensive Team nods than anyone at the time of his retirement.

With these achievements, Abdul-Jabbar easily has a resume that warrants a debate at the NBA GOAT discussion table. But instead of picking himself or someone else as the NBA GOAT, Kareem argues that it's impossible to declare only one player as the greatest basketball player of all time.

NBA's All-Time Scoring Leader

When we talk about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, we talk about his incredible longevity. He played a total of 20 NBA seasons and was named to the NBA All-Star team during his first and last NBA seasons and 17 years in between.

But perhaps more than his championship rings, MVP trophies, and other accolades, Jabbar's legacy is defined by being the NBA's All-Time Scoring Leader since his retirement in 1989. Kareem averaged 20+ points per game in his first 17 NBA seasons and amassed a total of 38,387 points during his two decades in the NBA.

Kareem's scoring record, however, was broken by LeBron James a few days ago , and even when LeBron puts Kareem's name to no. 2 on the scoring list, the King will not necessarily be better than the Captain. As Kareem himself said, there can be more than one GOAT-worthy players, and we definitely consider Kareem one of those greats.

