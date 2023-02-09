Jannik Sinner with the Open Sud de France title in Montpellier in February 2023 Image Credit: JB Autissier / Panoramic. 19-year-olds Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune may have grabbed much of the spotlight over the past six months on the men’s tour. But 21-year-old Jannik Sinner served up notice that he is still among the game’s biggest young talents as he captured his seventh ATP singles title on Sunday.

