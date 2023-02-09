ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cordoba Open: Coria beats Ramos-Vinolas to reach final and break into top 50

Argentine Federico Coria, the No 6 seed, advanced to the final of the Cordoba Open by beating Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas, the No 3 seed, 6-4, 7-6 (2) at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Saturday. Coria, ranked No 67, will face the winner of the match between qualifier Hugo Dellien...
Cordoba Open: Baez delights home fans by winning second career singles title

Sebastian Baez won the Cordoba Open trophy on Sunday by defeating No 6 seed Federico Coria 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes. This was the second career singles title for the 22-year-old Argentine, who won the title in Estoril last year. “Winning a tournament in Argentina is...
Montpellier Open: Sinner ends French teen Fils’ dream run to reach final

Italy’s Jannik Sinner advanced to his first singles final of 2023 after a straight sets win over France’s Arthur Fils in the semi-finals of the Open Sud de France in Montpellier on Saturday. After saving two set points and winning a close opening set 7-5, Sinner was able...
Sinner returns to winner’s circle by winning seventh singles title in Montpellier

Jannik Sinner with the Open Sud de France title in Montpellier in February 2023 Image Credit: JB Autissier / Panoramic. 19-year-olds Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune may have grabbed much of the spotlight over the past six months on the men’s tour. But 21-year-old Jannik Sinner served up notice that he is still among the game’s biggest young talents as he captured his seventh ATP singles title on Sunday.
Montpellier Open: Cressy upsets top seed Rune to set up Sinner final

American Maxime Cressy moved into the final of the Montpellier Open by edging out Dane Holger Rune, the top seed, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4) at the Sud de France Arena on Saturday evening. Cressy, ranked No 51, will play Italian Jannik Sinner, the second seed, next. The Italian had...
WTA Linz: Potapova beats Vondrousova to reach final

Russia’s Anastasia Potapova advanced to her first final of the season with a three-set win over former Roland-Garros runner-up Marketa Vondrousova at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz Open on Saturday. Potapova, ranked No 43 in the world, needed two hours and 13 minutes to beat the Czech left-hander 6-1,...
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Samsonova to meet Bencic in final

Russian Liudmila Samsonova, the No 8 seed, moved into the final of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open by edging out Chinese Qinwen Zheng 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 on Saturday. Samsonova, ranked No 19, will face Swiss Belinda Bencic, the second seed, next. See you on Sunday 👋. Liudmila Samsonova holds off...
Montpellier Open: Sinner wins the trophy

Italian Jannik Sinner, the second seed, won the Montpellier Open trophy by defeating American Maxime Cressy 7-6 (3), 6-3 at the Sud de France Arena on Sunday. Winner winner, Jannik Sinner 🏆 @janniksin pic.twitter.com/SCOM5BbHPq. — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 12, 2023. Earlier in the tournament, Sinner, ranked No 17,...
Linz Open: Potapova wins second career singles title

Russian Anastasia Potapova, the No 8 seed, beat Croat Petra Martic, the No 6 seed, 6-3, 6-1 to win the Linz Open trophy at the Design Center Linz on Sunday. Sealed with a kiss 😚🏆@nastiaapotapova | @WTALinz | #WTALinz pic.twitter.com/z7j5VpM4CB. — wta (@WTA) February 12, 2023. Ahead of...
Dallas Open: Isner wins 501st career tiebreak to reach final

No 5 seed John Isner edged out No 6 seed J.J. Wolf 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4) to move into the final of the Dallas Open at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Saturday evening. — Dallas Open (@DALOpenTennis) February 11, 2023. The third set tiebreak was Isner’s 501st of his career,...
