On this day, February 12, 1996, Thomas Muster, from Austria, who had played the best season of his career in 1995, passed Andre Agassi to become world No 1. “Musterminator”, who had dominated the clay-court season and triumphed at Roland-Garros the previous year, was the first and only No 1 in tennis history to have never won a single match at Wimbledon. He would remain at the top of the ATP rankings for a total of six weeks.

