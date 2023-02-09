Open in App
Queen City News

Parents urged to cut choking hazard off recalled Skip Hop activity gyms

By Jacob Burbrink,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rF7lw_0kiLVLdO00

NEW YORK ( WXIN ) — Parents are being urged to cut off part of a toy to protect their children from choking on it.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves roughly 473,000 Skip Hop Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gyms. The gym came with a plush, two-sided character face cloud with three raindrops attached to it by ribbons.

The recall was announced because the raindrops on the cloud toy included with the activity gym can detach from the ribbon, posing a choking hazard if a child places it in their mouth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jWPJM_0kiLVLdO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=409fHN_0kiLVLdO00

The activity gym, shown above in photos provided by the CPSC, was sold at Amazon, Target, Buy Buy Baby, Babylist, Macy’s, Barnes & Noble, Kohl’s and specialty stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com and www.skiphop.com from June 2016 through December 2022.

Walmart to close some ‘underperforming’ stores in 3 states

So far, Skip Hop received 12 reports of children putting raindrops in their mouths. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with the recalled toy should cut the raindrops off with a pair of scissors and throw them away. They can send a photo of the cloud toy with the raindrops cut off for a $10 Skip Hop gift card and a free shipping code.

Anyone with questions can contact Skip Hop at 800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Exclusive: CMPD radar whistleblower Tony Torrez speaks
Charlotte, NC19 hours ago
Man run over, killed while allegedly trying to steal catalytic converter
Palmdale, CA2 days ago
Alligator living with mouth taped shut since December has been captured
Brandon, FL17 hours ago
Lancaster man dead in Monday afternoon wreck with truck
Lancaster, SC2 days ago
Two dead after Black Hawk helicopter crash near Huntsville
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Man reunites with crashed speedboat exposed by Lake Mead after 46 years
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
WATCH: Woman fights off attacker in Florida gym
Tampa, FL1 day ago
2 charged after crews responding to heart attack find woman shot dead in Burke County, deputies say
Morganton, NC1 day ago
Business visitor dies in ‘tragic accident’ at Rocky Mount facility, Pfizer says
Rocky Mount, NC7 hours ago
Historic neighborhood opposes to Mayor’s home demo
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
New Madalina Cojocari photo released amid search by Cornelius PD
Cornelius, NC2 days ago
Gastonia woman charged with drugs early Thursday: Stanley PD
Gastonia, NC22 hours ago
Mecklenburg County DA looking into impacts of speed detector recall
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Woman claims Catholic church denied Communion because of rainbow masks
Englewood, CO1 day ago
Whistleblower speaks up about Charlotte’s radar situation
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
NC hospital CEO salaries rose 104% in last decade: report
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
South End shocked by shooting deaths of two people Monday
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Walmart closing some ‘underperforming’ locations
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Miss North Carolina USA 2023 winners to be crowned in High Point
High Point, NC1 day ago
New York woman used TikTok to learn fate of dad who killed mom
New York City, NY2 hours ago
Man receives four life sentences for NC quadruple murder in 2017, another murder in 2018, deputies say
Roanoke Rapids, NC1 day ago
Fayetteville woman charged with trespassing on school bus; 4th case in about a month
Fayetteville, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy