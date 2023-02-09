Read full article on original website
Psychiatric Times
Treating Acquired Brain Injury With Noninvasive Brain Stimulation
"rTMS and tDCS allow for controlled and targeted neuromodulation, and when combined with other therapeutic approaches, they may produce superior outcomes." An acquired brain injury (ABI), as defined by the Brain Injury Association of America, is an injury to the brain that is not congenital, hereditary, degenerative, or caused by birth trauma.1 Nontraumatic brain injury, alternatively, is caused by an illness or disease that affects the brain and brain function.2 National surveillance data indicate there are approximately 3 million new cases of ABI each year in the United States, most from traumatic brain injuries and stroke.3,4.
