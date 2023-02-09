XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A fundraiser to train and place service dogs for children and veterans with disabilities was held in Xenia on Saturday. 4 Paws for Ability held its fourth annual Service Dog Scrimmage. Service pups in training were racing to be first in the end zone, and it also became the cutest event for the big game.

XENIA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO