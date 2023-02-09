Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio witness reports hovering triangle-shaped object moved away and returnedRoger MarshKettering, OH
Special Olympics Bowling Volunteers Needed!KrisBeavercreek, OH
This Springfield entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSpringfield, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New Buffalo Wild Wings to Open Next Door to a WalmartJoel EisenbergXenia, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
Springfield elementary school collect valentines from around the world
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Students at Lagonda Elementary School spent the weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day participating in a new class project. The project called ‘Hearts Around the United States.’ set a goal by allowing second and third graders to receive a Valentine card or letter from every state in the country through social media.
dayton247now.com
Girl Scout season kicks off with newest cookie addition, 'Raspberry Rally'
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Program is kicking off this week in the Miami Valley. Girl Scouts in the Miami Valley are loading cars, vans, and trucks as they prepare to deliver tasty treats to customers. From Feb. 11 through March 19, Girl Scouts will begin...
dayton247now.com
4 Paws for Ability holds service dog scrimmage
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A fundraiser to train and place service dogs for children and veterans with disabilities was held in Xenia on Saturday. 4 Paws for Ability held its fourth annual Service Dog Scrimmage. Service pups in training were racing to be first in the end zone, and it also became the cutest event for the big game.
dayton247now.com
Woman injured in Dayton shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- One woman was injured after a shooting was reported Sunday in Dayton. Police responded to West Hillcrest Avenue and Philadelphia Drive at about 4:17 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Officers arrived on scene to find the woman shot in the leg. Police haven't released...
dayton247now.com
'He wants his mom' Dayton Police continues to search for Cierra Chapman
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The search continues for Cierra Chapman. Chapman was last seen on Dec. 27 in Trotwood leaving her ex-boyfriends' apartment. Law enforcement and rescue agencies searched the Miami Valley on Saturday looking for Chapman. Leaving the family heartbroken but, they aren't giving up hope on the 30-year-old...
dayton247now.com
Man charged with arson after Miami County house fire
LAURA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Sheriff deputies in Miami County along with Laura Fire Department and Union Township Life Squad responded to a house fire in the Village of Laura Saturday night. Crews found a working fire at the 100 block of East Pike Street at about 11:58 p.m. Witnesses also...
dayton247now.com
Flyers defeat Saint Louis on Mongolia Day
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - The city of Dayton declared February 10 to be Mongolia Day, in honor of UD men's basketball freshman Mike Sharavjamts. The Flyers overcame a lively start from Saint Louis to win Friday's game with the Billikens, 70-56, moving to within a half-game of VCU for the Atlantic 10 lead. Sharavjamts recorded four points, three assists and a steal off the bench, while Toumani Camara led UD with 17 points.
dayton247now.com
UD women host "Play 4 Kay" game Saturday
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Women's college basketball teams across the country are holding "Play 4 Kay" games in February as part of the fight against cancer. The movement is named in memory of Kay Yow, a Hall of Fame coach who fought breast cancer. UD women's basketball held a "Play...
Comments / 0