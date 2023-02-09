All About Rihanna: Her Road to Super Bowl LVII Halftime

Ahead of Rihanna’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime show, we’re digging deep into the “Extra” vault and uncovering lost interviews!

The nine-time Grammy winner definitely knows how to work it, from being a philanthropist to a billionaire beauty boss.

Rihanna has come a long way from her teenage years. In 2006, “Extra” met Rihanna for the first time to talk about her musical beginnings in Barbados after breaking out with her hit “Pon de Replay.”

Five years later, Rihanna spoke to “Extra” about her collaboration with Britney Spears in a remix of her hit song “S&M.”

At the time, she said, “It’s something that I thought would never happen. It’s Britney Spears. To get two of us on one song, that’s really difficult.”

In 2014, Rihanna opened up to us about going from music to movies. She dished, “Acting in movies is something we’re going to be diving into starting next year.”

She would eventually star in “Ocean’s 8” with Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, and Awkwafina.

Despite all her successes, Rihanna stressed the importance of staying humble. She told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay while promoting her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 in 2021, “I get scared when the pedestal comes into play and people put you up there. I’m like, ‘I want to be on the ground, I don’t want to be this icon, I want to remember who I am.’”