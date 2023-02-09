ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

247Sports

Analysis: Ranking Kansas State's toughest remaining games

The Big 12 is the nation's best conference. With six of 10 teams in the top 25, no other conference is as competitive night-in, night-out. From top to bottom, there are no easy games. Homecourt advantages are valuable and winning on the road is a major challenge. Of all teams still in the hunt for a Big 12 championship, Kansas State may have the easiest schedule. Going into Saturday's game, the Wildcats are tied for second place in the conference with a record of 7-4, 19-5 overall. Not very many people expected K-State to be in this position as it was picked 10th in the conference. But Jerome Tang had a feeling his team may be up for the challenge.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Temptation visited Collin Klein but his Kansas State roots were too strong

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Notre Dame offers Collin Klein its open offensive coordinator position. Despite an opportunity to greatly increase his salary at one of the biggest name-brand programs in college football, Klein decided to stay at Kansas State. As Fitz explains, in the end Klein discovered just how deep his K-State football roots run and how much he appreciates his life in Manhattan, Kansas.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: A desperate Pac-12 may stream and expand itself into oblivion

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Pac-12 is still searching for a media partner, and now that it has become obvious that the traditional broadcast platforms are not willing to pay enough to match the Big 12 media deal, the beleaguered West Coast conference is beginning to look at going at streaming with its sports rights. As Fitz says, he's all in on streaming sports, but to go with streaming as the entirety or a majority of your rights could quicken the demise of the Pac-12.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

K-State mourns loss of legacy rancher, leader

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is mourning the loss of a legacy rancher and leader in the community, John K. Vanier. The family of John K. “Jack” Vanier, 94, announced on Saturday, Feb. 11, that the ranching king and Kansas State University alumni passed away on Friday.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

City council to vote on annex ordinance for USD 437 land

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn school district, USD 437, is looking to the city to clear the way for its new school building. The Topeka City Council’s next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, will include a vote to annex a site at 29th and Auburn for a new middle school. USD 437 voters approved a $145 million bond in April 2022, including the $64 million needed to build the new school.
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

Accused former Wamego teachers waive preliminary hearing

Two former Wamego teachers accused of unlawful sexual relations with a former student have been bound over to stand trial. Allen and Deborah Sylvester waived their right to a preliminary hearing Friday morning in Pottawatomie County District Court. The pair will be arraigned on March 7 at 1:30 p.m. According...
WAMEGO, KS

