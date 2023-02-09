Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kidnapped in 1971 Abducted Toddler Found Alive After 51 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Worth, TX
History Uncovered: Hidden on Oak StreetTrisha FayeRoanoke, TX
Olivella’s Pizza & Wine in Fort Worth Completes ExpansionSteven DoyleFort Worth, TX
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Legendary Restauranteur to Open Loop 9 BBQ in Grand PrairieSteven DoyleGrand Prairie, TX
Analysis: Ranking Kansas State's toughest remaining games
The Big 12 is the nation's best conference. With six of 10 teams in the top 25, no other conference is as competitive night-in, night-out. From top to bottom, there are no easy games. Homecourt advantages are valuable and winning on the road is a major challenge. Of all teams still in the hunt for a Big 12 championship, Kansas State may have the easiest schedule. Going into Saturday's game, the Wildcats are tied for second place in the conference with a record of 7-4, 19-5 overall. Not very many people expected K-State to be in this position as it was picked 10th in the conference. But Jerome Tang had a feeling his team may be up for the challenge.
VIDEO: Mark Adams full press conference after upsetting No. 12 Kansas State
LUBBOCK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Tech men’s basketball, which only had one win against a Big 12 team before Saturday, upset No. 12 Kansas State 71-63. De’Vion Harmon heated up in the second half, leading all scorers with 20 points. More impressive to Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams was the Red Raiders’ defensive effort. […]
Daily Delivery: Temptation visited Collin Klein but his Kansas State roots were too strong
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Notre Dame offers Collin Klein its open offensive coordinator position. Despite an opportunity to greatly increase his salary at one of the biggest name-brand programs in college football, Klein decided to stay at Kansas State. As Fitz explains, in the end Klein discovered just how deep his K-State football roots run and how much he appreciates his life in Manhattan, Kansas.
Daily Delivery: A desperate Pac-12 may stream and expand itself into oblivion
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Pac-12 is still searching for a media partner, and now that it has become obvious that the traditional broadcast platforms are not willing to pay enough to match the Big 12 media deal, the beleaguered West Coast conference is beginning to look at going at streaming with its sports rights. As Fitz says, he's all in on streaming sports, but to go with streaming as the entirety or a majority of your rights could quicken the demise of the Pac-12.
WIBW
K-State mourns loss of legacy rancher, leader
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is mourning the loss of a legacy rancher and leader in the community, John K. Vanier. The family of John K. “Jack” Vanier, 94, announced on Saturday, Feb. 11, that the ranching king and Kansas State University alumni passed away on Friday.
WIBW
City council to vote on annex ordinance for USD 437 land
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn school district, USD 437, is looking to the city to clear the way for its new school building. The Topeka City Council’s next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, will include a vote to annex a site at 29th and Auburn for a new middle school. USD 437 voters approved a $145 million bond in April 2022, including the $64 million needed to build the new school.
Missouri man arrested in Kansas after I-70 traffic stop nets marijuana, mushrooms
A 49-year-old Missouri man was arrested following a traffic stop and drug search on Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.
1350kman.com
Accused former Wamego teachers waive preliminary hearing
Two former Wamego teachers accused of unlawful sexual relations with a former student have been bound over to stand trial. Allen and Deborah Sylvester waived their right to a preliminary hearing Friday morning in Pottawatomie County District Court. The pair will be arraigned on March 7 at 1:30 p.m. According...
KVOE
‘It’s long overdue:’ US Department of Veterans Affairs, Kansas Commission for Veterans Affairs pleased with PACT Act interest
Better than 50 local and area veterans took advantage of an opportunity to learn more about the PACT Act during a special information briefing at the Emporia American Legion Post 5 Saturday. The PACT Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden last summer. Veterans Affairs...
