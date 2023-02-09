ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches career milestone with four-goal haul for Al Nassr

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nbabn_0kiLDb3y00

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals to help Al Nassr secure a 4-0 win against Al Wehda in the Saudi Pro League.

The 38-year-old scored twice in each half to send his side top of the table and also reach a milestone 500 league goals in the process.

His tally takes into account all the goals scored throughout his career with previous clubs Sporting Lisbon , Manchester United , Real Madrid and Juventus.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in December 2022 on a reported £177million-a-year contract lasting until 2025.

The move came after his contract with United was cancelled following a controversial interview in which he was critical of the club and officials.

His four goals on Thursday saw Al Nassr move top of the table, above Al Shabab on goal difference.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

We needed this performance – Jurgen Klopp relieved after Liverpool beat Everton

Jurgen Klopp admitted his relief after Liverpool finally won their first Premier League game of 2023 with a 2-0 derby victory over Everton on Monday.Mohamed Salah scored in the competition for the first time since Boxing Day and January signing Cody Gakpo notched his first goal for the club in the Anfield triumph.Liverpool’s success ended a run of four league games without a win and lifted them to ninth in the table while struggling Everton remained in the bottom three.Get in, boss ❤️ pic.twitter.com/InQFW8T84g— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 13, 2023Asked how he felt after the game, Liverpool manager Klopp said:...
The Independent

Antonio Conte suggests some Tottenham players collapse under pressure

Antonio Conte has suggested some of his Tottenham players are prone to collapsing under pressure.Spurs resume their Champions League campaign with a last-16 first-leg tie at AC Milan on Tuesday against the backdrop of an inconsistent run in the Premier League.Conte, who says he is still not 100 per cent following gallbladder surgery, watched his side beat champions Manchester City and then follow it up by being thrashed 4-1 at Leicester at the weekend, when a spot in the Premier League top four was theirs for the taking.Checking out the San Siro 🏟 pic.twitter.com/fZ88N1MUbz— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 13, 2023Spurs...
The Independent

Chelsea midfield told to step up on Champions League return

Chelsea’s midfield must compensate for the lack of a recognised striker if Graham Potter is to stand a chance of turning the club’s fortunes around, according to Glenn Hoddle.Potter takes his side to face Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday on the back of a three-game winless Premier League run that has brought just a single goal.Saturday’s draw against West Ham at the London Stadium left the Blues lagging 10 points behind in the race to finish in the top four, with little uplift in performances or results since owner Todd...
The Independent

Vincent Kompany reveals Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola comparison at Man City

Premier League title rivals Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta “spoke the same language” when they worked together at Manchester City, according to former club captain Vincent Kompany.Guardiola and Arteta will go head to head on Wednesday night when defending champions City head to the Emirates Stadium with a chance to move above Arsenal at the top on goal difference, albeit having played a game more.Guardiola won both matches against his former assistant last season, 5-0 in Manchester and 2-1 in north London, but Arsenal are a different proposition this term as they seek their first Premier League title since...
The Independent

Cody Gakpo opens Liverpool account as they ease past derby rivals Everton

Liverpool’s first Premier League win of the year – and January signing Cody Gakpo’s maiden goal for the club – brought new Everton manager Sean Dyche’s honeymoon period to an abrupt end in the 242nd Merseyside derby.Having beaten leaders Arsenal in his first match in charge, the former Clarets boss and his side made the short trip across Stanley Park arguably with more confidence and momentum considering their hosts’ much-publicised problems.But they left with chants of “going down” and “it’s your last trip to Anfield” ringing in their ears after goals from Mohamed Salah and Gapko in a 14-minute period...
The Independent

Liverpool stop the rot, but are helped by Jordan Pickford’s latest Anfield blunder

Jordan Pickford hasn’t been a favourite of Liverpool supporters since the moment he clattered into Virgil van Dijk’s knee, but he might be due a few thank-you cards after his latest Merseyside derby clanger.The England international knows more than most when it comes to producing moments of madness against Everton’s biggest rivals, and it was his decision-making - or the absence of it - which ultimately gifted the hosts a vital breakthrough at Anfield and, eventually, a 2-0 victory.Mohamed Salah may also be tempted to send a card of his own; if anybody needed an open goal presented to them,...
The Independent

Mohamed Salah’s fast-break turns Merseyside derby and lifts Liverpool’s mood

The 242nd Merseyside derby lasted some 95 minutes, including stoppage time, and was decided in 15 seconds. It was determined when James Tarkowski hit the post and Mohamed Salah sprinted away and scored 100 yards away, when the blueprint that brought Everton victory against Arsenal was inches from an action replay and when the Egyptian ended a host of waits.He had not scored at Anfield in the Premier League since October. Liverpool had not struck anywhere in the top flight since 2 January. They had not won in the division in 2023. But for Everton, the shortest journey on the...
sportszion.com

Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia reversed his criticisms over Cristiano Ronaldo claiming Portuguese superstar reached “great stage of harmony with his teammates”

Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia is full of praise for the Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo after previously criticizing the legend following their defeat to Al Ittihad which knocked them off the Arab Super Cup. On a shining Arabian night, Cristiano took the record book tearing apart once again after scoring...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
338K+
Post
548M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy