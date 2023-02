Anthony Joshua insists he is still feeling “fresh” as he targets his first win since 2020 after putting “his heart back” into boxing .

Speaking at a press conference, the British star also got honest about his motivation for his fight with Jermaine Franklin , saying it was all about the money .

“I like making money. Straight up, this is a prize-fighting sport ,” Joshua said.

The two-time former world heavyweight champion will face Jermaine Franklin at the O2 Arena on 1 April.

