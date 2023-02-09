Open in App
2 children died when bus crashed into this day care facility

By Lauren Barry,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49AIit_0kiL9d4l00

Two children died tragically Wednesday in Quebec, Canada, when a bus crashed into a daycare facility, according to the Service de Police de Laval.

Another six children were injured in the crash and were transported to hospitals in Laval and Montreal.

“We don't fear for their lives,” said the police department in a translated message.

Police said that the Laval Transport Company bus collided with a daycare center at 2 Terrasse Dufferin in Laval at around 8:30 a.m.

Vers 8 h 30 ce matin, un autobus de la Société de transport de Laval (STL) est entré en collision avec une garderie...

Posted by Service de police de Laval on Wednesday, February 8, 2023

A 51-year-old employee of the Laval Transport Company was arrested for dangerous conduct and homicide in connection to the incident. A CBC report identified the man as Pierre Ny St-Amand.

“A neighbor who witnessed the crash said he and a group of parents tried to rescue children pinned under the bus and managed to subdue the driver, who was acting erratically,” said the outlet.

“He opened the door. He took off all his clothes. He was totally naked,” said neighbor Hamdi Ben Chaabane. “We don’t know why he did that. We dove on him. We tried to subdue him.”

Ben Chaabare also said that the driver would not stop yelling.

“A rigorous investigation is underway,” according to police.

In the wake of the tragic incident, a crisis center was established at nearby Park School, the department added. Members of a Social Emergency Team, Community Response Agents and Community, Health and School Resources, are participating in the effort to provide support for children and families impacted by the crash.

“Psychological support is offered to first responders, as well as to all SPL teams,” authorities said.

By Thursday, a candlelight vigil had been arranged for the victims in front of the Sainte-Rose-de-Lima church.

🕯️ Ce soir, une veillée aux chandelles aura lieu au parvis de l’église Sainte-Rose-de-Lima afin de permettre à ceux qui...

Posted by Ville de Laval on Thursday, February 9, 2023

“For those who can’t attend, we will be streaming part of the vigil live on our Facebook page,” said the Laval Facebook page.

“We are deeply touched by the tragic event that occurred earlier this morning in St. Rose,” the municipality said. “Our thoughts are with the victims, families, friends and colleagues affected. The situation is taken care of by the Laval Police Service, which provides all necessary assistance.”

Additionally, the Laval Police Department said it “would like to offer its deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Our thoughts are with the families of the injured, as well as with all the parents who have been deeply touched by this tragic event.”

Pierre Brochet, director of the Laval police department, Prime Minister of Quebec M. François Legault and other officials attended a press briefing about the incident.

Le directeur du Service de police de Laval, M. Pierre Brochet, était en compagnie du premier ministre du Québec, M....

Posted by Service de police de Laval on Thursday, February 9, 2023

“They met with the responders and citizens on the spot, as well as laid bouquets of flowers in tribute to the victims,” said a Facebook post .

