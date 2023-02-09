Three 'Acting' Officials In President Joe Biden's Administration Working Illegally, Government Watchdog Finds

Mega

At least three officials working in President Joe Biden ’s administration have exceeded the amount of time they can use their “acting” title and are therefore serving in their positions illegally, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The surprising discovery was made this week by the Government Accountability Office, which named acting controller at the Office of Management and Budget Deidre Harrison , acting director of the Department of Justice’s Office of Violence Against Women Allison Randall , and acting general counsel at the Federal Labor Relations Authority Charlotte A. Dye in its complaint.

According to the government watchdog group, all three Biden officials are in violation of the 1998 Federal Vacancies Reform Act – an act put in place 25 years ago that sets a 210-day limit on any acting role after it becomes vacant and a 300-day limit following a presidential inauguration.

Harrison, Randall and Dye have been serving in acting capacities since November 2021, meaning the three Biden officials have well exceeded the 210-day and 300-day limits put in place by the 1998 Federal Vacancies Reform Act.

The Government Accountability Office also explained an official can only remain in an acting role if the official’s permanent nomination is pending or if a permanent nomination is withdrawn or rejected.

According to the New York Post , the GAO has since notified both President Biden and the Republican-controlled Congress of the three violations.

Because Harrison, Randall and Dye are allegedly serving in their respective agencies unlawfully, all three departments reportedly open themselves up to lawsuits by individuals or groups seeking to invalidate decisions and policies made during the three officials’ unlawful tenures.

Even more surprising was the government watchdog’s findings that four other former acting officials were serving in their roles after the time limits put in place by the 1998 Federal Vacancies Reform Act.

Tae D. Johnson , who served as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, reportedly exceeded the limit before being promoted to deputy director and senior official performing the duties of the director for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Additionally, three former acting assistant administrators of the Bureau of Asia at the U.S. Agency for International Development were reportedly in violation of the law – although no one at USAID’s Asia bureau is using the “acting” title any longer.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this is just the latest scandal to strike President Biden’s administration nearly two years after he first took office in January 2021.

The 80-year-old president has also come under fire after it was revealed numerous classified documents from his time as Barack Obama ’s vice president were found being improperly kept both at Biden’s Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C. and at his personal residence in Wilmington, Delaware.

“We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place,” Biden said last month after it was revealed he was still in possession of classified material from his time as vice president. “We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department.”

“I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there,” he added, although more classified material has been uncovered since his comments. “There’s no there there.”