Deion Sanders calls for Buffs championship in "a few years"

After going 23-3 at Jackson State Deion Sanders is hoping to take Colorado to the mountain top

Colorado's head coach Deion Sanders is one of the most famous athletes out there even despite being retired for nearly 20 years.

With this year's Super Bowl approaching, the stars are out and about all over media row. Despite the football stars of today being present, Sanders is still someone that everyone wants to talk to. He has a vibrant personality, and also happens to be what some recruits call, the coolest coach in college football .

He has been fielding questions left and right about his expectations for Colorado, and his confidence in himself and the program he is building will not shock anyone.

When asked if and when he thinks Colorado will reach the pinnacle of college football as detailed by Yahoo's Dan Wetzel, Sanders said:

"We’re going to win".

When asked how soon he continued saying

“A few years.”

Now Colorado hasn't won it all since 1990 , but in just a couple months on the job, Sanders has already recruited a record breaking recruiting class and has Colorado as one of the most talked about schools in the country. A program that has long been an afterthought and a bottom dweller of the Pac-12, has turned into a must-watch regardless of what else is going on.

In regards to how soon they can win it all in actuality is an interesting note to think about. The Pac-12 is currently as strong as it has been in at least a decade, and Colorado was extremely terrible last season. Even with all of the new additions it will likely take a year, maybe even two, for the program to be in contention. The playoff expanding helps their case, which is a reason that Joel Klatt recently said they will be contending by 2024.

Regardless of if they are contenders, the consensus clearly seems to be leaning toward when they will contend. A confidence that only programs such as Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State have had the luxury of feeling.