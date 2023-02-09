Read full article on original website
BBC
Nigeria election 2023: Nigeria military denies coup plot claim ahead of poll
The Nigerian military has denied a claim by the governing party that it is planning to disrupt the upcoming presidential election. An official from the APC party had said that generals had last week held a secret meeting with the rival PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar. The allegations are "wicked"...
BBC
Nigeria 2023 elections: Rabiu Kwankwaso calls on Nigerians to vote wisely
Rabiu Kwankwaso is one of Nigeria’s opposition candidates who will be contesting for president. As Nigerians prepare to vote in the coming weeks, the former governor of Kano has told BBC News that he is the best person to lead Nigeria next. He talks to the BBC's Azeezat Olaoluwa...
BBC
Knowsley: Fifteen arrests over clash outside asylum seeker hotel
Fifteen people, including a 13-year-old boy, have been arrested after violent clashes outside a Merseyside hotel accommodating asylum seekers. A police officer and two members of the public suffered minor injuries during the disorder in Knowsley on Friday. A police van was set alight and missiles including lit fireworks were...
