Cities want Grand Canyon visitors to stay in northern Arizona longer

Read full article on original website
Related
roselawgroupreporter.com
Four Arizona cities among America’s best places to live
Chicago has deep-dish pizza, and New York has the foldable slice, but does that make either the best American big city to live in? We’re not so sure. In fact, as this list will detail, it takes much more than a delectable pie to set a city apart from burgeoning places in Ohio, the picturesque views of Hawaii’s beaches, and a setting with its own “Garden of the Gods.” Costs of living, activities, parks, nightlife, dining, and schools all are important factors—just as much as or even more than the meals at Pizzeria Uno or Grimaldi’s. And Cincinnatians might argue that Skyline Chili tops them both.
OnlyInYourState
You’d Never Know One Of The Most Incredible Natural Wonders In Arizona Is Hiding In This Tiny Town
While there’s no denying the beauty of famous natural wonders in Arizona like the Grand Canyon and Monument Valley, they’re a far cry from hidden gems. Tucked away inside Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in the tiny town of Ajo, however, is a secret treasure that few people know exists: Quitobaquito Springs. These natural pools feed into a pond that supports some of the most endangered species on earth – species that you won’t find anywhere else in the world. See for yourself:
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for the Metro and Mountain Areas of Arizona This Morning Through the Evening; 2-13-2023
Arizona Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective this morning, until 8pm this evening for two thirds of Arizona from West-Central, Central, and the Eastern half of the state so read on for details …
OnlyInYourState
10 Quirky Facts About Arizona That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
Did you know Arizona is home to the world’s largest collection of miniature airplanes? How about the fact that the sunniest city on earth can be found in our state? There are plenty of quirky fun facts about Arizona that sound made up. Here are 10 of the most unbelievable:
Fronteras Desk
Lost Arizona hiker found guilty of starting 3 forest fires in 2018
A Tempe man was found guilty Monday of starting three separate forest fires in northern Arizona in 2018. Philip Powers set out to hike about 18 miles in the Coconino and Prescott national forests in 2018 when he got lost. He didn’t have enough water and started three different fires...
prescottenews.com
On heels of pandemic, Valley hospitality industry eyes potential windfall from Super Bowl 57 – Cronkite News
With the prospect of great weather and a highly competitive game, NFL fans have traveled from around the country to visit the Valley and experience the pageantry surrounding Super Bowl 57. Behind the scenes, the hospitality industry is excited about the financial boost the event at State Farm Stadium in...
azbigmedia.com
Here are the challenges facing rural water systems in Arizona
Challenges facing rural water systems in Arizona and possible solutions to those problems, were the subject of a public webinar on Thursday hosted by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) Water Quality Division. DEEPER DIVE: Here’s a look at the future of water in Arizona. Water systems in...
knau.org
The Rockies are having a snowy winter, but not all of that water will make it to the Colorado River
New data show a snowy start to 2023 for the Colorado River basin. Inflows into Lake Powell, the nation’s second-largest reservoir, are currently projected to be 117% of average during spring runoff thanks to heavy winter precipitation in the Rocky Mountains. The beleaguered river is shrinking due to climate...
Arizona witness reports three oval-shaped objects hovering in triangle formation
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching three white, oval-shaped objects hovering in a triangular formation at 3:30 p.m. on March 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city
This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government. SAN LUIS, ARIZONA – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the type […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Two storms target Arizona with rain, snow, and wind
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -After an unseasonably warm and pleasant weekend of weather across Arizona, the state is in for some big changes. Super Bowl Sunday brought a high of 79 degrees in Phoenix, which was our warmest day of the year so far! Today, temperatures drop 20-25 degrees in some spots as the first of two storms moves into the region.
Phys.org
Wet La Nina winter likely to bring more water into Lake Powell
One of the Colorado River's two major reservoirs is expected to collect better than average runoff this year, thanks to an unusually wet La Nina pattern that dropped a deluge of snow up and down the basin. Lake Powell, the nation's second-largest reservoir that sits on the border of Utah...
Double Storm Systems to Move Across Arizona Monday through Wednesday Morning; Damaging Winds Expected as Well
A cutoff low coming out of Northern Baja tomorrow will start a short term storm pattern that will last from Monday through noon on Wednesday, bringing two separate systems through the state, with damaging winds, thunderstorms, heavy mountain snow, and low terrain rain in a rare event for this time of year, so for the AZWF rain, snow, and wind models read on for details …
citysuntimes.com
7 winter energy saving tips for Arizona homes
Although winters may be short and relatively mild in the Phoenix area, it doesn’t take long for the heating costs to add up. With a few simple changes, you can significantly reduce your energy consumption without negatively affecting your comfort. Here are a few tips that can help:. 1....
AZFamily
On Your Side Podcast: The “Do Me A Favor Scam”
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Have you received an email recently from a friend or maybe even your boss asking for a small favor? Well, it may not really be your friend or boss after all. Scammers are posing as people you may know and they’re asking for a little help. And of course, how can you refuse your boss or a good friend when they turn to you for support?
New Arizona legislation looks to expand workers' rights
PHOENIX, AZ. - The State of Arizona's House of Representatives is discussing a bill that could change how employment works. The bill, known as HB 2110, was introduced by Representatives Salman, De Los Santos, and Stahl Hamilton and sought to repeal and amend existing employment laws in the state.
Fast-growing restaurant chain set to open new Arizona location
A popular and rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new Arizona location this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the popular fast-casual food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Arizona restaurant location in Phoenix, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
a-z-animals.com
How Does this Winter Compare to Arizona’s Coldest Ever?
The majority of Arizona sees mild average winter temperatures. However, some areas like Flagstaff, Arizona are known for snow abundance and cold temperatures during the winter season. The coldest winter ever recorded might be surprising when compared to current average temperatures. Global warming, amidst other factors, has gradually changed the winter climate in Arizona, making it warmer and more attractive for migratory animals.
Utah city ranked as the nation’s least glamorous city
When it comes to living the high-life of ritz and glamour, you'll want to avoid one Utah city in particular.
AZFamily
Pickleball is pitting neighbors against neighbors, leading to lawsuits in Arizona
Some members of the Boys and Girls Club got a night they'll never forget. The crash happened just days after the business opened on Feb. 8 as the first Black-owned bistro and wine bar in Arizona. Machine Gun Kelly at Birds Nest talks alleged "electrocution" while on stage. Updated: Feb....
Comments / 1