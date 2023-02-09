John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Were 'Worried' Miles & Luna Wouldn't Welcome New Baby Esti: 'They Seemed A Little Jealous'

™chrissyteigen/instagram

John Legend got candid about how he and Chrissy Teigen prepared their kids Luna , 6, and Miles , 4, about having another sibling come into their lives.

"We were worried because they seemed a little jealous when Chrissy was pregnant , and I was worried that they wouldn't be excited to welcome her home," the singer, 43, said on the Thursday, February 9, episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. "But they've exceeded our expectations of how loving and excited they are. They're just truly thrilled to be older siblings now."

The Hollywood stars welcomed daughter Esti Maxine last month after struggling to get pregnant for a few years, in addition to losing their son, Jack , in September 2020.

"A lot of people go through this, and they go through it in silence or they go through it feeling like they're the only ones going through it," Legend continued. "And I think Chrissy and I talking about it has made people feel better about that journey ."

As OK! previously reported, the model, 37, shared a sweet new photo of all three of their tots via Instagram in January.

"She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X," she wrote at the time.

Since then, the cookbook author has been showing her daily routine, including breastfeeding and removing a bandage from her body.

Though Legend performed at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5, Teigen opted out of attending this time around.

"Happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized ….what the hell am I trying to prove here," she wrote via social media, which featured her cuddling the tot. "I cannot get up lol."