Nekter Juice Bar Setting Up New North County Location

Nekter Juice Bar continues to grow in the San Diego region, with new locations heading to La Mesa and Chula Vista soon . A recent permit filing places the latest outpost of the juice and smoothie chain in Inland Oceanside .

North County’s newest neighborhood Nekter Juice Bar is set to replace a former Subway in a 1,214-square-foot location in Oceanside’s Quarry Creek Plaza .

QSR reports the brand signed 64 new franchise agreements in 2022, and was named a “Top Food Franchise” in 2022 by Entrepreneur magazine. According to their Website , there are now 180+ locations open in 22 states, with 150 more stores in development.

A go-to place for convenient and health-focused products, Nekter Juice Bar locations serve a wide variety of made-to-order fresh juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, and grab-and-go juice. Guests can kickstart their healthy habits by picking up juice-cleanse packages and order via the Nekter app for easy pickup.

Nekter Juice Bar in Oceanside is expected to open in April 2023 . Visit the Nekter Website to find the nearest location in your area and new locations coming soon.

Keep up with What Now San Diego’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .