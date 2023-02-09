Open in App
What Now San Diego

Nekter Juice Bar Setting Up New North County Location

By Jeannine Boisse,

7 days ago
Nekter Juice Bar continues to grow in the San Diego region, with new locations heading to La Mesa and Chula Vista soon . A recent permit filing places the latest outpost of the juice and smoothie chain in Inland Oceanside .

North County’s newest neighborhood Nekter Juice Bar is set to replace a former Subway in a 1,214-square-foot location in Oceanside’s Quarry Creek Plaza .

QSR reports the brand signed 64 new franchise agreements in 2022, and was named a “Top Food Franchise” in 2022 by Entrepreneur magazine. According to their Website , there are now 180+ locations open in 22 states, with 150 more stores in development.

A go-to place for convenient and health-focused products, Nekter Juice Bar locations serve a wide variety of made-to-order fresh juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, and grab-and-go juice. Guests can kickstart their healthy habits by picking up juice-cleanse packages and order via the Nekter app for easy pickup.

Nekter Juice Bar in Oceanside is expected to open in April 2023 . Visit the Nekter Website to find the nearest location in your area and new locations coming soon.



