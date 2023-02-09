TUSCULUM ROUNDUP:

Senior Tyler Ranel went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple and two RBI to help the Tusculum Pioneers to a 10-4 non-conference baseball win over the Carson-Newman Eagles on Wednesday afternoon at Pioneer Park.

The Pioneers (1-2) pick up their first win of the season while snapping a six-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Tusculum finished with 11 hits. Wes Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI, while Christian Ortega went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI.

Tusculum's Billy Quinn (1-0) picked up the win in 4 1/3 innings of relief. He gave up three hits, two runs, walked none and struck out five.

Chuckey-Doak grad Jacob Willett tossed 2/3 innings of scoreless relief and gave up one hit. Jonathan Nelson closed with a hitless, scoreless inning. He walked one and struck out one.

Tusculum starter Drew Sliwinski pitched three innings, gave up four hits, two runs, walked none and struck out two.

Carson-Newman (2-4) had eight hits with five being doubles. Henry Jackson went 3-for-3 with a double. Greeneville grad Dalton McLain was 0-for-3 with an RBI.

Tusculum continues a season-long 16-game homestand when it hosts Shorter this weekend for a three-game series at Pioneer Park.

The series will begin with a Friday afternoon doubleheader with a nine-inning game starting at 2 p.m. followed by a seven-inning contest. The weekend will conclude with a 1 p.m. nine-inning game on Saturday.

SOFTBALL

Pioneers Split

ATHENS, W.Va. — The Tusculum Pioneers defeated Concord 5-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday before dropping the second game 4-3.

In the 5-0 win in the first game, Emily Sappington went the distance in the circle. In seven innings, she gave up four hits, walked one and struck out 10. It was the senior's third straight shutout and 12th of her career.

Sammy Jimenez homered and had three RBI for Tusculum. Hannah Hughes was 2-for-3, Kallyn Newport had a double and an RBI, Claire Smeltzer had a double, and Sappington had a hit an an RBI.

In the 4-3 loss in the nightcap, Sappington (3-1) took the loss in an inning of relief. She gave up four hits, two runs, walked one and struck out two.

Smeltzer went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBI. Alyssa Suits had a double and Newport had a triple.

Tusculum starter Ireland Cavanaugh pitched 4 2/3 innings. She gave up three hits, two runs, walked three and struck out two.

Tusculum will host a round robin this weekend. On Friday, the Pioneers will play Hillsdale at noon and Lees-McRae at 5 p.m. On Saturday, the Pioneers will play Hillsdale at 11 a.m. and Lees-McRae at 4 p.m.

MEN'S TENNISLEE 5TUSCULUM 2

Lee University won the final two singles matches and defeated Tusculum in non-conference play Wednesday afternoon at the Nichols Tennis Complex.

The Flames (3-0) took two of three doubles matches to earn the team point, then split the first four singles matches to maintain a 3-2 lead. The Flames then won the final two singles matches in straight sets to take away the victory.

In doubles, the Pioneers (2-1) won the first match at flight three as Rhodri Atkinson and Will Gee teamed up for a 6-2 win over Drew Johnston and Wihan Van Der Merwe. However, the Flames won at flights one and two by identical 6-4 scores to go up 1-0 in the match.

In singles, the Flames went up 3-0 before Tusculum got its first win at flight one as Atkinson defeated Nico Ramirez 5-7, 6-3, 6-2. Kenta Kondou beat Van Der Merwe 6-4, 6-4 at flight four to bring the Pioneers within 3-2, but the Flames closed out the match with back-to-back victories.

The Pioneers will play Charleston (W.Va.) at 4 p.m. Friday and Young Harris at 5 p.m. Saturday, with both matches being played at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

LEE PICKS UP 4-3 VICTORY OVER TUSCULUM

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. --- Lee University won the first four points and earned a 4-3 victory over Tusculum University in non-conference women's basketball action Wednesday afternoon at the Nichols Tennis Complex.

The Flames (2-0) won the doubles point and captured the first three singles points to clinch the victory over the Pioneers (2-1), who claimed wins in the final three singles matches to cut into the final margin.

Earning victories for the Pioneers were Ylva Frafjord Landa, who beat Matina Ujdur 6-2, 6-0 at flight four, along with Elodie Baechler who outlasted Lizza Gnilozubova 6-7, 6-3, (10-8) at flight five. At flight six, Valentina Loretz defeated Maria Duarte 6-3, 7-5.

Tusculum will play a pair of neutral-site matches this weekend at Lincoln Memorial University, taking on Charleston (W.Va.) on Friday at 4 p.m. and Young Harris on Saturday at 5 p.m.