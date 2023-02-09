Chelsea Team News: Mateo Kovacic & N'Golo Kante

All the team news ahead of Chelsea's clash with West Ham on Saturday, with updates on N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic.

Chelsea travel to West Ham on Saturday for a half 12 kick off at the London Stadium, and they may have been given a boost ahead of the game with a certain midfielder back fit.

A lot of the player's Chelsea have had out injured in recent weeks are now on the way back to recovery. It's been a long time since Graham Potter had anywhere close to a full squad to choose from, but he might do soon.

N'Golo Kante may also not be far away from a return to the pitch.

Joao Felix is back after serving his suspension. IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Adam Newson of Football LDN, N'Golo Kante took part in some light training as Chelsea begin his path back into the first team, and Mateo Kovacic is back in full training.

Kovacic could start against West Ham after missing the last game through injury, and it will be a massive boost for the Blue's.

Joao Felix is available to play the game after serving his three match ban, and is expected to play from the start at the London stadium.

Mateo Kovacic is in contention to start. IMAGO / Cover-Images

Wesley Fofana and Denis Zakaria made big strides towards their comebacks this week and they are expected back in first-team training soon.

Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are also all available for selection at the weekend. It is a blessing for Graham Potter, and he may finally be able to play his own brand of football.

