Mac Jones In Belichick 'Doghouse' Over Patriots 'Tips'?

Mac Jones reportedly got himself in hot water with coach Bill Belichick after seeking outside advice to fix the Patriots offense.

We know all about the "dysfunction'' that existed on the 2022 New England Patriots in the form of conflicts between coaches and players, especially on offense.

Or, at least we thought we knew it all.

Now comes a new and unfortunate wrinkle: Did Mac Jones get himself in hot water with coach Bill Belichick because the young QB, desperate to fix what was broken on the Pats offense, called down to Alabama for some outside advice?

"I do think he was a little bit in the proverbial doghouse with Belichick a little bit because, yes, I was told that he was calling around and trying to ask, ‘Hey, we need some ideas for the offense,'' NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms said via a radio interview on Zolak and Bertrand.

Simms alleges that the quarterback became "frustrated" with, among other things, the lack of creativity on the offense being overseen by Belichick and run by offensive play-caller Matt Patricia, who has since been bumped from that role by new hire Bill O'Brien - who as it happens might've been the "outside advice'' person that Jones called.

After all, if Jones was going to call somebody at Alabama for "tips,'' he'd probably call the guy who'd spent the last two seasons as the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator before this offseason moving to the Patriots.

O'Brien is a Belichick guy.

But that doesn't mean, according to Simms, that Belichick approved of Jones' search for answers for an offense finished 26th during the 2022 season.

"Word got back to Bill (Belichick), and that was why (Jones) was in the doghouse a little bit," Simms said.

