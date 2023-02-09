ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTHI

2023 Camp Navigate Community Challenge exceeds $10,000

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Teams around the Wabash Valley battled it out in the 2023 Camp Navigate Community Challenge on Saturday. The event took place at Woodrow Wilson Middle School. The competition was not only about winning -- it was about investing in our youth. Teams competed in cornhole,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

A local child advocacy center is moving to a new location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local child advocacy center is growing!. Susie's Place in Terre Haute is moving to a new location. The center will now be located at 103 South Third Street. The director says the move is needed because of the center's growing staff. They say the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute Humane Society plans for low-cost vet clinic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A much needed addition is coming to a local humane society. The Terre Haute Humane Society plans on building a vet clinic on location. The new clinic will mainly offer spay and neuter services. Officials hope to provide a low-cost experience for cat and dog...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Local college student takes on professional NASCAR career

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - When you think of being a college student you may think of studying, exams, and getting homework done by certain deadlines. While those are still important - for one local student, getting a great time around the track is just as important as getting a great grade on an assignment.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Busy Terre Haute street closed on wednesday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A small portion of Lafayette Avenue will be closed on February 15, 2023. The Northbound lanes will close from Woodley Avenue to Barbour Avenue. That's near the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. The lanes will be closed as Indiana American Water repairs its utilities.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Solid Waste Management gives a 2022 recap

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a successful year for Vigo County Solid Waste Management. Management officials released a recap of everything the facility has accomplished in the past year. In 2022 alone, Vigo County Solid Waste Management recycled around 185 tons of recyclable material. Here are some of...

