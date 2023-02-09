Read full article on original website
2023 Camp Navigate Community Challenge exceeds $10,000
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Teams around the Wabash Valley battled it out in the 2023 Camp Navigate Community Challenge on Saturday. The event took place at Woodrow Wilson Middle School. The competition was not only about winning -- it was about investing in our youth. Teams competed in cornhole,...
A local child advocacy center is moving to a new location
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local child advocacy center is growing!. Susie's Place in Terre Haute is moving to a new location. The center will now be located at 103 South Third Street. The director says the move is needed because of the center's growing staff. They say the...
"Getting a million dollars, it was great," 2023 community crossing grants projects approved
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Community crossing grants provide money to cities, towns, and counties around Indiana. They help make improvements to local roads and bridges. The grant awarded in 2023 will be the first time the city of Terre Haute has received the largest possible grant: $1-million. Terre Haute...
Local organization is throwing darts for a good cause
A local organization will be throwing some darts for a good cause! The Terre Haute Darters Association is partnering with Close Out MS for the annual Blind Draw.
Terre Haute Humane Society plans for low-cost vet clinic
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A much needed addition is coming to a local humane society. The Terre Haute Humane Society plans on building a vet clinic on location. The new clinic will mainly offer spay and neuter services. Officials hope to provide a low-cost experience for cat and dog...
Vigo County Commissioners set a public meeting to discuss Markle Mill Dam
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Commissioners and the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department are inviting you to a public meeting. The meeting will be on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. It will start at 6 PM at the Vigo County Council Chambers at 127 Oak Street in Terre...
Local college student takes on professional NASCAR career
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - When you think of being a college student you may think of studying, exams, and getting homework done by certain deadlines. While those are still important - for one local student, getting a great time around the track is just as important as getting a great grade on an assignment.
"We need help" Turkish students in the Wabash Valley are raising money to help earthquake relief efforts. Here's how you can help
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rescue efforts are continuing this week after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria. Over 35,000 people have died. Nighttime temperatures in turkey have been in the lower 20s, making it harder for trapped survivors to make it through. Turkish students in the Wabash...
Busy Terre Haute street closed on wednesday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A small portion of Lafayette Avenue will be closed on February 15, 2023. The Northbound lanes will close from Woodley Avenue to Barbour Avenue. That's near the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. The lanes will be closed as Indiana American Water repairs its utilities.
Vigo County Solid Waste Management gives a 2022 recap
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a successful year for Vigo County Solid Waste Management. Management officials released a recap of everything the facility has accomplished in the past year. In 2022 alone, Vigo County Solid Waste Management recycled around 185 tons of recyclable material. Here are some of...
Bloomfield Wins the 1A Southwestern (Shelbyville) Regional Championship
Lady Cardinals first Regional Title since 2005. Bloomfield Girls Basketball Brings Home Their First Regional Championship in 18 Years. Bloomfield beats Eminence 40-19 to win the 1A Southwestern (Shelbyville) Regional Championship.
