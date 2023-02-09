Read full article on original website
Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident
Police in Mississippi arrested former Super Bowl Champion running back Stevan Ridley over the weekend. “Former New England Patriots running back Stevan Ridley was arrested in Mississippi over the weekend,” TMZ Sports tweeted on Monday. They and The Natchez Democrat each reported on the incident. The Natchez Democrat reported that Ridley was booked on a misdemeanor charge after an incident Read more... The post Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
Terry Bradshaw made savage remark to Andy Reid
Andy Reid is known for poking fun at himself over his weight, but Terry Bradshaw beat the coach to it after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night. Bradshaw interviewed Reid during the presentation of the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Hall of Fame quarterback and FOX analyst... The post Terry Bradshaw made savage remark to Andy Reid appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
chatsports.com
Raiders’ competition for Aaron Rodgers
When the Las Vegas Raiders’ Tom Brady pursuit suddenly ended when he retired, attention turned to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who could be traded. The Raiders’ interest in Rodgers makes sense. He likely is the best option for short-term success and Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams — who played eight seasons with Rodgers and remains close with him — wants his old quarterback in Las Vegas.
chatsports.com
3 big-name wide receivers the Cowboys should consider trading for
On March 12, 2022, Jerry Jones did something magical. He was able to unite the Cowboys fanbase. Unfortunately for Jones, the unity arose out of disdain for his decision to trade Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round pick. Over the next 10 months, it became incredibly clear that Dallas needed a receiver like Cooper opposite CeeDee Lamb.
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
chatsports.com
Giants news, 2/11: Kadarius Toney, Dexter Lawrence, free agency, more
If he’s healthy and available, Toney has the kind of talent to be an All-Pro. But that is the problem first-year general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll had with Toney. They never knew what to expect. When they moved him prior to the trade deadline, they said...
chatsports.com
5 things we learned from the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII victory
On Super Bowl Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs battled till the end against the Philadelphia Eagles, claiming the 2022 NFL championship with a 38-35 victory that may go down as one of the NFL’s all-time greatest Super Bowls. Here are five things we learned from the game. 1. The...
chatsports.com
Stats rundown: 3 numbers from a Dallas Mavericks loss to the Sacramento Kings
The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Sacramento Kings Saturday night in Sacramento, losing 133-128 in overtime. The loss drops the Mavericks to 31-27. The win bring the Kings’ record to 32-24. De’Aron Fox led all scorers with 36 points. Terence Davis chipped in 22 off the bench. Kyrie Irving...
chatsports.com
Lou Anarumo Has the Head Coaching Gravitas the Cardinals Need
Amid yesterday’s buzz surrounding the Arizona Cardinals purported interest in Eagles’ DC Jonathan Gannon, the speculation was that Gannon could be putting together the most impressive coaching staff, particularly if he was to attract an OC like the Chiefs’ Eric Bienemy. Although, here is what PHNX Cardinals’...
chatsports.com
If Carson Wentz no longer viewed as starter, LA could offer chance to reset career
Whether you truly believe them or not is beside the point, but the Washington Commanders have publicly committed to Sam Howell as their starting quarterback heading into the 2023 offseason and NFL Draft. That leaves former Eagles and Colts QB Carson Wentz likely headed for a divorce with his most recent franchise. Taylor Heinicke, who split time with Wentz off and on as the Commander’s starter, is also set to his free agency with an expiring contract.
chatsports.com
Cowboys news: Dak Prescott wants more after winning prestigious award
After winning the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award, Dak Prescott feels like the job is yet to be finished. Less than 12 hours after winning one of the most prestigious community awards in sports, Dak Prescott found himself … back in the community, of course. Prescott,...
chatsports.com
Big Blue View mailbag: Saquon Barkley, drafting a center, other NYG free agents, more
There is one more NFL game to play. Then, a looooong offseason filled with speculation and tons of pointless arguing about which players the New York Giants should sign or draft. Pointless because none of us control those decisions, anyway. Before we get to all that, let’s open up this...
chatsports.com
Booker really got that SuperTeam to come to him
“I’d like to build a superteam. I’d like the superteam to come to me.”. Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, just 22 years old at the time, quietly said these words after an unexpected road win over the Milwaukee Bucks to raise the Suns record to 4-14 early in the 2018-19 season. That win would be followed by a 10-game losing streak, dropping the Suns to 4-24 on the way to a 19-63 season in their 9th straight non-playoff campaign.
chatsports.com
Report: Warriors allow trade to go through, James Wiseman headed to Detroit
It might have taken longer than expected, but in the end, James Wiseman is headed to Detroit. That news comes via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Warriors decided to accept the terms of the deal even as its asset in the trade, Gary Payton II, could miss most if not the rest of the season.
chatsports.com
Report: Colts Have Narrowed Down Head Coaching Search to Four Finalists
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts have recently narrowed their head coaching search down to four finalists: Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Los Angels Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, former interim head coach Jeff Saturday, and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. This also means...
chatsports.com
Chris Jones and the Chiefs’ defense overcome adversity in Super Bowl win
The Kansas City Chiefs are once again Super Bowl champions after a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. All the talk leading up to Sunday’s game revolved around each team’s high-powered offense — and rightfully so. The teams put on a show, combining for 73 total points. That was third-most in Super Bowl history.
chatsports.com
Mock draft 2.0: Bears trade No. 1 pick
PHOENIX — Next stop, draft season. When the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Sunday night’s Super Bowl, the NFL calendar turned earnestly toward the offseason. That means the NFL Scouting Combine starting Feb. 28, followed by free agency and then the draft, which starts April 28. With the...
chatsports.com
Cheese Curds, 2/13: Packers and Chiefs moved in opposite directions after WR trades
A little less than 12 months ago, two NFL franchises sitting on impressive runs of success found themselves in awkward positions: trading away their most explosive offensive weapons. The Green Bay Packers franchise-tagged Davante Adams before trading him to the Las Vegas Raiders; about a week later, the Kansas City Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.
chatsports.com
Bengals select Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer in first post-Super Bowl mock draft
Whether the Cincinnati Bengals re-sign Hayden Hurst this offseason or not, they may still spend a high pick on a tight end in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, especially if they plan a future with more two-tight end sets as some have suggested. The result of what happens with Hurst...
