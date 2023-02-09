ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Wes Anderson’s next movie gets an R rating, but he plans to appeal

By Lauren Milici
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TFXHJ_0kiKn98800

Wes Anderson's Asteroid City has been given an R rating from the MPA, but the filmmaker reportedly plans to appeal.

According to the Motion Picture Association's weekly ratings list, Asteroid City has been rated R for "brief graphic nudity." Below the rating is a note that states, "Intending to appeal to the Classification and Rating Administration (C.A.R.A.) Appeals board."

The movie is set in the '50s in a fictional desert town in the US. According to the official synopsis: "The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events."

Anderson co-wrote the screenplay with Roman Coppola, who he previously wrote with on 2007's The Darjeeling Limited and 2012's Moonrise Kingdom – which was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

The all-star cast includes Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jason Schwartzman, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Jeff Goldblum, Rita Wilson, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Hong Chau, Tony Revolori, and Sophia Lillis.

Anderson's The French Dispatch, released in 2021, received an R rating for "graphic nudity, some sexual references, and language" and had another A-list ensemble cast consisting of Owen Wilson, Timothee Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, Willem Dafoe, Elizabeth Moss, Bill Murray, and Edward Norton.

Asteroid City is set to hit limited theaters on July 16, with a wider release commencing on July 23.

For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates .

Comments / 0

Related
People

Tom Hanks, Anna Kendrick, Angela Bassett, More Taking Part in Academy's Global Movie Day: Get the Details

On Saturday, fans can use the hashtag #GlobalMovieDay and celebrate film with celebrities like Elizabeth Banks, Jamie Lee Curits, Billy Eichner and more on the Academy's social channels The fourth annual Global Movie Day has a star-studded lineup. On Friday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its roster of stars taking part in 2023's Global Movie Day this Saturday. The social media event is a way for "film fans worldwide to celebrate their favorite movies and engage with Academy members and filmmakers on social media all day." Via...
CNET

New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix

In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
Collider

Where to Watch 'Marlowe' Starring Liam Neeson: Showtimes and Streaming Status

Similar to how grunge developed from punk in the 1990s, classic cinema noir emerged in the 1950s and 1960s to become a completely new subgenre in the decades that followed: neo-noir. The concept driving neo-noir is that it is a genre that incorporates elements of various genres while drawing inspiration from the concepts and aesthetics of film noir. It frequently includes themes of vengeance, and often blurs the boundaries between good and bad, and centers on an antagonist as the main character. While many present-day noirs largely adhere to this detective-centric structure, others have altered these specifics by including challenging private investigators, amicable villains, and fascinating deadbeats. These adjustments produced genre-defying neo-noir movies with unusual detectives, colorful world settings, and intriguing mysteries. Marlowe is one such film, directed by the famed Neil Jordan with the screenplay written by Academy Award Winner William Monahan.
Collider

Ben Stiller, Jesse Eisenberg, Sally Hawkins to Star In Richard Ayoade's 'The Semplica Girl Diaries' Adaptation

Director Richard Ayoade's latest film is assembling an all-star cast. Ben Stiller, Jesse Eisenberg, and Sally Hawkins are in talks to star in The Semplica Girl Diaries. The three actors are circling the dystopian comedy project, an adaptation of the 2012 George Saunders short story of the same name according to The Hollywood Reporter; Saunders' work also served as the source material for last year's Joseph Kosinski film Spiderhead.
Deadline

‘Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre’: Lionsgate Sets Spring Release For Guy Ritchie Action-Comedy

Lionsgate is set as the distributor for the action-comedy Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, helmed for Miramax by Guy Ritchie. The film starring Jason Statham (F9), Hugh Grant (Glass Onion), Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), Josh Hartnett (Lucky Number Slevin), Cary Elwes (Rebel Moon) and Bugzy Malone (The Gentlemen) will be released in the U.S. on March 3.  Pic will contend in its opening weekend at the box office with MGM/UAR’s Creed III, directed by and starring Michael B. Jordan, as well as the horror-thriller Hunt Her, Kill Her from Welcome Villain Films. Its story centers on super spy Orson Fortune...
Deadline

Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake

Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
EW.com

Jennifer Grey refuses to do Dirty Dancing sequel 'unless it's perfect' to honor Patrick Swayze

Jennifer Grey won't film the Dirty Dancing sequel unless all of its groovy parts are moving in harmony. The actress revealed Tuesday on Good Morning America that the planned continuation of her 1987 romantic hit — in which she starred as a young woman who falls in love with a dance instructor — won't involve her unless she feels it appropriately honors the legacy of her late costar, Patrick Swayze, who died in 2009.
Deadline

John Leguizamo Says He “Was Used As A Pawn To Close” Michael Keaton As Vulture In ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

John Leguizamo is opening up about feeling like a pawn when he was ultimately sidelined in favor of Michael Keaton to play the villain in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The Romeo + Juliet actor recently revealed that he was in negotiations to play Vulture opposite Tom Holland in the Sony Pictures film. Leguizamo entered the conversation after Michael Keaton’s deal to star in the superhero film stalled. “I was supposed to be the Vulture,” Leguizamo told ComicBook in an interview. “We had negotiated and I was about to play him, and they said that Michael Keaton wanted it back and they asked me if...
TEXAS STATE
People

James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'

DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
VERMONT STATE
Deadline

Nicole Kidman & Jamie Lee Curtis To Star In & EP Patricia Cornwell’s ‘Kay Scarpetta’ TV Series At Amazon From Liz Sarnoff & Blumhouse

EXCLUSIVE: Patricia Cornwell’s Kay Scarpetta books have completed their long journey to the screen with a blockbuster TV series starring Oscar winner Nicole Kidman in the title role and Oscar nominee Jamie Lee Curtis as the famous forensic pathologist’s sister Dorothy, I have learned. Kidman is executive producing through Blossom Films and Curtis through Comet Pictures the drama, from writer-showrunner Liz Sarnoff (Barry) and Blumhouse Television, which I hear is nearing a two-season straight-to-series order at Prime Video. A rep for the streamer declined comment as deals for the project, to be produced by Amazon Studios and Blumhouse, are still...
TEXAS STATE
The Week

Why Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nomination is so controversial

The biggest surprise of the 2023 Oscar nominations, Andrea Riseborough's Best Actress nod, has sparked controversy within the Academy and raised questions of whether campaign rules were violated. Could the actress' nomination actually be revoked as a result? Here's what you need to know:  What's with all the hubbub over Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nomination? Leading up to this year's Oscar nominations, Andrea Riseborough didn't appear to have any chance of earning a Best Actress nod. She played an alcoholic in the fairly obscure indie movie To Leslie, which grossed less than $30,000 in theaters, and she wasn't nominated at any of the...
Looper

Michael Douglas Says The Ant-Man And MCU Films Gave Him A Welcome Break From R-Rated Flicks

The newest Marvel film, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" — the sequel to 2015's "Ant-Man" and 2018's "Ant-Man and the Wasp" — is quickly approaching its release date of February 17, 2023. Directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness, the film follows Scott Lang aka Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne aka Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) as they are transported to the Quantum Realm alongside their families — which includes Scott's daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton). There, they must face off against Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
ComicBook

Splash Reboot With Jillian Bell Gets Writer

For years, there have been rumors about an upcoming Splash remake, and the last update came in 2019 when Jillian Bell shared that the project was still happening. Bell was initially attached to star with her 22 Jump Street co-star Channing Tatum, and a new report from Deadline reveals the film has finally found its ...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast: Colin Farrell (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’)

Colin Farrell, the guest on this episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, which was recorded in front of an audience of students at Chapman University, is a 46-year-old Irishman who has been a bona fide movie star for half of his life. In 2022, he starred in four major films: Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which was a blockbuster in the spring; Kogonada’s After Yang, which premiered at Cannes; Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives, an acclaimed fall drama; and Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival and has since brought him the greatest acclaim...
CNET

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Trailer Revealed at the Super Bowl

Chris Pratt and his ragtag cosmic rogues are back. Here's the latest trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Marvel gave a look at the next stages of the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the Super Bowl. GotG Volume 3, once again directed by James Gunn, is the latest spacefaring adventure for the bickering misfits, following a brief appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

35K+
Followers
39K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy