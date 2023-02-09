Brabantse Pijl 2023 Overview

Brabantse Pijl 2023 date : April 12, 2023

Brabantse Pijl start location : Leuven

Brabantse Pijl finish location : Overijse

Brabantse Pijl category : UCI Pro Series elite men

American Magnus Sheffield of Ineos Grenadiers became the second-youngest winner of Brabantse Pijl, a week before his 20th birthday (Image credit: Vincent Kalut/PN/SprintCyclingAgency)

De Brabantse Pijl, also known as La Flèche Brabançonne for the French speakers in nearby Wallonia, is a Flemish midweek semi-Classic that bridges the gap between the cobbled Classics and the Ardennes Classics.

Since 2010, the race has been held on the Wednesday after Paris-Roubaix in 2023 and before the Amstel Gold Race, but before then it had a more important position on the calendar on the weekend before the Tour of Flanders .

De Brabantse Pijl has been a fixture of the Belgian Spring Classics since 1961. Edwig Van Hooydonck holds the record for most victories with four between 1987 and 1995. Oscar Freire is the last rider to win back-to-back editions with three in a row (2005-2007).

2022 Brabantse Pijl

In 2022, the date of Paris-Roubaix was shifted because of local elections, so Brabantse Pijl ended up after the Amstel Gold Race and mid-week before Paris-Roubaix.

American Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) won the 2022 edition with a solo attack with 3.5 kilometres to go on a 205.1km course. World Champion Julian Alaphilippe missed the decisive split when his team car appeared to knock him to the ground .