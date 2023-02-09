Open in App
Parents urged to cut choking hazard off recalled Skip Hop activity gyms

By Jacob Burbrink,

7 days ago

NEW YORK ( WXIN ) — Parents are being urged to cut off part of a toy to protect their children from choking on it.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves roughly 473,000 Skip Hop Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gyms. The gym came with a plush, two-sided character face cloud with three raindrops attached to it by ribbons.

The recall was announced because the raindrops on the cloud toy included with the activity gym can detach from the ribbon, posing a choking hazard if a child places it in their mouth.

The activity gym, shown above in photos provided by the CPSC, was sold at Amazon, Target, Buy Buy Baby, Babylist, Macy’s, Barnes & Noble, Kohl’s and specialty stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com and www.skiphop.com from June 2016 through December 2022.

Walmart to close some ‘underperforming’ stores in 3 states

So far, Skip Hop received 12 reports of children putting raindrops in their mouths. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with the recalled toy should cut the raindrops off with a pair of scissors and throw them away. They can send a photo of the cloud toy with the raindrops cut off for a $10 Skip Hop gift card and a free shipping code.

Anyone with questions can contact Skip Hop at 800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

