2023 NFL Combine: Michigan Leads The Big Ten Conference

After another successful season that resulted in a second-consecutive Big Ten Championship, the Wolverines are leading the conference when it comes to NFL Combine invites.

The 2023 NFL Combine is set to take place from March 2-5 in Indianapolis and will be aired LIVE on the NFL Network . Michigan fans looking to tune in will see a total of nine Wolverines competing in this year's event, more than any other program in the Big Ten Conference.

For Michigan, the invite list includes the following players:

Olu Oluwatimi, C Luke Schoonmaker, TE Ronnie Bell, WR Mike Morris, EDGE Mazi Smith, DL DJ Turner, DB Ryan Hayes, OL Jake Moody, K Brad Robbins, P

When it comes to the Big Ten conference specifically, here's a breakdown of the number of invites by each program:

Michigan: 9 Ohio State: 8 Penn State: 7, Maryland: 7 Purdue: 5, Iowa: 5 Minnesota: 4, Northwestern: 4, Illinois: 4 Wisconsin: 3, Nebraska: 3 Michigan State: 2 Indiana: 1, Rutgers: 1

In total, the Big Ten Conference had 63 players receive an invite - good for No. 2 among all Power Five conferences. Here's a breakdown of the number of invites by conference:

SEC: 83 Big Ten: 63 ACC: 40 Big 12: 39 Pac-12: 30

NFL Scouting Combine Live Drills begins Thursday, March 2nd, with LIVE coverage on NFL Network at 3pm ET: