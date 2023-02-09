Open in App
Wisconsin State
WolverineDigest

2023 NFL Combine: Michigan Leads The Big Ten Conference

By Christopher Breiler,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oENJt_0kiKjAmm00

After another successful season that resulted in a second-consecutive Big Ten Championship, the Wolverines are leading the conference when it comes to NFL Combine invites.

The 2023 NFL Combine is set to take place from March 2-5 in Indianapolis and will be aired LIVE on the NFL Network . Michigan fans looking to tune in will see a total of nine Wolverines competing in this year's event, more than any other program in the Big Ten Conference.

For Michigan, the invite list includes the following players:

  1. Olu Oluwatimi, C
  2. Luke Schoonmaker, TE
  3. Ronnie Bell, WR
  4. Mike Morris, EDGE
  5. Mazi Smith, DL
  6. DJ Turner, DB
  7. Ryan Hayes, OL
  8. Jake Moody, K
  9. Brad Robbins, P

When it comes to the Big Ten conference specifically, here's a breakdown of the number of invites by each program:

  1. Michigan: 9
  2. Ohio State: 8
  3. Penn State: 7, Maryland: 7
  4. Purdue: 5, Iowa: 5
  5. Minnesota: 4, Northwestern: 4, Illinois: 4
  6. Wisconsin: 3, Nebraska: 3
  7. Michigan State: 2
  8. Indiana: 1, Rutgers: 1

In total, the Big Ten Conference had 63 players receive an invite - good for No. 2 among all Power Five conferences. Here's a breakdown of the number of invites by conference:

  1. SEC: 83
  2. Big Ten: 63
  3. ACC: 40
  4. Big 12: 39
  5. Pac-12: 30

NFL Scouting Combine Live Drills begins Thursday, March 2nd, with LIVE coverage on NFL Network at 3pm ET:

  • Thursday, March 2nd, 3pm ET – Defensive Linemen and Linebackers
  • Friday, March 3rd, 3pm ET – Defensive Backs
  • Saturday, March 4th, 1pm ET – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends.
  • Sunday, March 5th, 1pm ET – Running Backs, Offensive Linemen.
