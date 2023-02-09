2023 NFL Combine: Michigan Leads The Big Ten Conference

After another successful season that resulted in a second-consecutive Big Ten Championship, the Wolverines are leading the conference when it comes to NFL Combine invites.
The 2023 NFL Combine is set to take place from March 2-5 in Indianapolis and will be aired LIVE on the NFL Network . Michigan fans looking to tune in will see a total of nine Wolverines competing in this year's event, more than any other program in the Big Ten Conference.
For Michigan, the invite list includes the following players:
- Olu Oluwatimi, C
- Luke Schoonmaker, TE
- Ronnie Bell, WR
- Mike Morris, EDGE
- Mazi Smith, DL
- DJ Turner, DB
- Ryan Hayes, OL
- Jake Moody, K
- Brad Robbins, P
When it comes to the Big Ten conference specifically, here's a breakdown of the number of invites by each program:
- Michigan: 9
- Ohio State: 8
- Penn State: 7, Maryland: 7
- Purdue: 5, Iowa: 5
- Minnesota: 4, Northwestern: 4, Illinois: 4
- Wisconsin: 3, Nebraska: 3
- Michigan State: 2
- Indiana: 1, Rutgers: 1
In total, the Big Ten Conference had 63 players receive an invite - good for No. 2 among all Power Five conferences. Here's a breakdown of the number of invites by conference:
- SEC: 83
- Big Ten: 63
- ACC: 40
- Big 12: 39
- Pac-12: 30
NFL Scouting Combine Live Drills begins Thursday, March 2nd, with LIVE coverage on NFL Network at 3pm ET:
- Thursday, March 2nd, 3pm ET – Defensive Linemen and Linebackers
- Friday, March 3rd, 3pm ET – Defensive Backs
- Saturday, March 4th, 1pm ET – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends.
- Sunday, March 5th, 1pm ET – Running Backs, Offensive Linemen.
