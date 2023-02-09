As much as people like to pile on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, the fact is that he wasn’t the major issue. To go a step further, Carr was often the scapegoat, especially in the last few years. However, playing opposite a putrid defense for most of his run was highly detrimental. Whether it was Patrick Graham, Paul Guenther, or Ken Norton Jr., Carr never knew what an upper-echelon defense could do for his game. With Aaron Rodgers rumors running rampant, fans should maybe take another glance at what No. 12 would be playing with.

1 DAY AGO