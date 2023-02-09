Read full article on original website
NHL Rumors: The Red Wings and Tyler Bertuzzi, and the Flyers and James van Riemsdyk
The Stars, Oilers, and Lightning might have some interest in Tyler Bertuzzi. Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Detroit Red Wings pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi. “Okay, Tyler Bertuzzi of the Detroit Red Wings. He’s on an expiring deal. There were some brief extension talks earlier this season, they didn’t go anywhere. Nothing was serious.
Jeff Carter Finally Speaks About His Hit on Cale Makar
It took a few days, but Jeff Carter finally was asked about his hit on Cale Makar. The good folks at Pittsburgh Hockey Now provided me with the audio of Carter after the Penguins were beat down 6-0 by the Los Angeles Kings. Granted, players typically aren’t happy after their...
NHL Rumors: Coyotes close on a Jakob Chychrun trade, and the Oilers need the math to work for Erik Karlsson
The Coyotes appear to be closing in on a Jakob Chychrun trade. Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Arizona Coyotes healthy scratching Jakob Chychrun for trade-related purposes. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. “Okay, so insert the eyebrow, eyeball emoji right now. Arizona Coyotes keeping Jakob Chychrun out of the Coyotes’...
New York Rangers Could Reunite with Tyler Motte at Deadline
General manager Chris Drury pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade, acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Sammy Blais, Hunter Skinner, a conditional first-round pick, and a fourth-round pick in 2024. The move filled the New York Rangers’ need for a third-pair left defenseman and a scoring right wing without hemorrhaging the prospect pool.
Bruins Daily: Chychrun Trade Imminent; Karlsson To Oilers?
It appears the NHL trade sweepstakes for Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun will come to a close by Monday night. Are the Boston Bruins still in the running?. That, more Bruins news, and the latest NHL trade rumors with under three weeks to go until the NHL trade deadline, in the latest Bruins Daily:
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic had the chance to play together for the first time on Saturday night, taking the Dallas Mavericks to OT against the Sacramento Kings, although they couldn't finish the job and ended up losing a hard-fought game, 133-128. These two are expected to do great things...
Colts hire clears one hurdle for Commanders landing Eric Bieniemy
A major hurdle has cleared for the Washington Commanders to pursue their interest in Eric Bieniemy for their offensive coordinator vacancy. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts are targeting Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to become their next head coach. Bieniemy, the Kansas City Chiefs offensive...
Updates On Avalanche Depth Forward’s Injury
LOVELAND, Colo. – On January 22, it was reported that Mikhail Maltsev would be out another four weeks due to his gruesome injury. During the November 25 game against the Iowa Wild, Maltsev got sliced just above the knee by a skate blade. Reports said in January that Maltsev would be out only an additional four weeks until he would join the team. The depth forward has been a key to both the Colorado Eagles and the Avalanche.
GOTTA SEE IT: Canadiens Xhekaj Gets Into Fight, Leaves Game
Montreal Canadiens rookie Arber Xhekaj may have bit off more than he can chew, getting into a fight with Edmonton Oilers forward Vincent Desharnais and then leaving the game in discomfort. The 22-year-old has taken on all comers so far this season, and today was no different, as he jumped...
NHL Trade Deadline: Predicting Where Each Top Target Will Land
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is less than a month away (March 3), so the trading season is officially upon us. As we gear up to the deadline, we naturally are expected to see several moves. In this piece, I will be predicting where each of the top trade targets will end up being moved to before the deadline passes. Let’s get started.
Three potential cuts for the Arizona Cardinals
With $13.46 million in cap space heading into the offseason, the Arizona Cardinals are a few roster cuts away from becoming prime players in free agency if they so choose. With a yet-to-be-named head coach, a new offensive system and a presumed new defensive coordinator, Arizona has plenty of holes to fill and likely not enough money to do so.
Penguins Frustrations Boiling Over for Sidney Crosby
The 2022-23 season hasn’t been easy for the Pittsburgh Penguins; just barely holding onto a playoff spot with a 26-17-9 record is far from normal for this group. The Penguins have been hit with inconsistencies, injuries, and underperformances all year and it’s starting to frustrate a number of people.
Could NFL ban hugely successful Eagles play in 2023?
The Eagles and their fans lament a gut-wrenching Super Bowl loss. Could the NFL pile on?. ESPN commentator Steve Young, a Pro Football Hall of Fame QB, said the NFL competition committee might look at banning one of the Eagles staples, the QB push play. Former NFL linebacker Scott Shanle didn't agree with Young's point.
Ranking the Giants’ biggest needs this off-season
The New York Giants made drastic improvements in 2022, clinching their first playoff berth since 2016 with a 9-7-1. The Giants improved their record by five wins after finishing the 2021 season 4-13. New head coach Brian Daboll led his squad into the Divisional Round of the postseason before being eliminated.
Not Even Aaron Rodgers Could Save This Putrid Raiders Defense
As much as people like to pile on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, the fact is that he wasn’t the major issue. To go a step further, Carr was often the scapegoat, especially in the last few years. However, playing opposite a putrid defense for most of his run was highly detrimental. Whether it was Patrick Graham, Paul Guenther, or Ken Norton Jr., Carr never knew what an upper-echelon defense could do for his game. With Aaron Rodgers rumors running rampant, fans should maybe take another glance at what No. 12 would be playing with.
NFL coaches rip controversial penalty that impacted end of Super Bowl LVII
Unnamed coaches around the NFL have criticized the controversial and "terrible" defensive holding penalty late in Super Bowl LVII that impacted the end of the game. The Athletic's Mike Sando has shared "text messages from coaches around the NFL" who reacted to watching Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry get called for holding Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Josh McCown lands his first NFL coaching job
This is an interesting twist considering what happened with McCown last year. The 43-year-old interviewed with the Houston Texans last year and was a finalist for their head-coaching job that went to Lovie Smith. Yes, McCown was in consideration for their head-coaching job despite not having any experience as an NFL coach.
Report: Sean Payton interviews current ESPN analyst for Broncos' DC position
All eyes are on the Eagles and Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl LVII, but that didn't stop the Broncos and new head coach Sean Payton from landing in the news on Super Bowl Sunday. Per Fox's Jay Glazer, Payton recently interviewed current ESPN analyst and former NFL coach Rex Ryan for Denver's open defensive coordinator position.
Austin Reaves Breaks Down What Stood Out From New Additions In Win Over Warriors
The Los Angeles Lakers unveiled their refined roster in a win against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Two Lakers made their debuts in purple in gold — Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt — and D’Angelo Russell began his second stint as a Laker. With just two...
Nuggets 'trade' for veteran guard Reggie Jackson
Denver sent its backup point guard, Bones Hyland, to the Clippers in a four-team deal that netted the Nuggets center Thomas Bryant, but due to salary differences, different team needs and possibly Pat Riley's nap screwing up L.A.'s plans, they weren't able to get Reggie Jackson from the Clippers directly. Enter the Charlotte Hornets.
