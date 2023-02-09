'Spartacus' revival in the works with original creator
By Fred Topel,
7 days ago
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Starz announced Thursday it is developing another series in its Spartacus franchise. Steven S. DeKnight is returning to executive produce and show-run the new series.
The show will be set after the defeat of Spartacus's rebel army, but will include some of the previous series' characters. In a statement, DeKnight promised "we are crafting something truly unique and unusual for the next chapter."
Spartacus: Blood and Sand premiered in 2010. Andy Whitfield starred as the gladiator turned leader in ancient Rome.
Whitfield was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and died in 2011. While hoping for Whitfield's recovery, Starz produced the prequel, Spartacus: Gods of the Arena .
Forced to recast the lead role, Liam McIntyre played Spartacus in two more seasons. The series finale aired in 2013.
Spartacus also starred Lucy Lawless , Manu Bennett, Peter Mensah, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, John Hannah, Jai Courtney and more. Not all of their characters survived Season 4.
The previous series also were produced by Sam Raimi and Robert Tapert, producers of Hercules: The Legendary Journeys , Xena: Warrior Princess and Ash Vs. Evil Dead . Starz did not mention Raimi or Tapert's involvement in the revival.
Comments / 0