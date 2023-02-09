LSU Board of Supervisors to vote Friday on controversial naming proposal

A name change could be coming to one of the most prominent sites on the campus of LSU, but while the move is meant to honor a legend, some are opposed to the idea.

And the upcoming vote could prove contentious.

For years, when LSU basketball has taken to the floor, they’ve done so in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, named for arguably the school’s greatest hoops export “Pistol” Pete Maravich.

In late 2021, the university decided to honor another of the school’s basketball greats, this time a coach. While the building remained the PMAC, the court itself was christened Dale Brown Court.

Brown spent 25 years roaming the sideline in the PMAC and coached LSU to two Final Four appearances. He was a four-time SEC Coach of the Year, and he recruited one of the few players who could lay a claim to Pistol Pete’s Baton Rouge throne in Shaquille O’Neal.

(O’Neal himself now has a statue outside the building.)

But less than two years after the September 2021 decision to honor Brown, LSU wants to revise the branding of its playing surface.

Now the LSU Board of Supervisors will vote on a proposal to add legendary women’s basketball coach Sue Gunter’s name to the official branding. The result would be the “Dale Brown/Sue Gunter Court” under the revision.

Gunter spent 22 years as the Lady Tigers’ head coach, taking them to 14 NCAA tournament appearances, and a statue of Gunter already resides on the premises.

Yet Gunter’s addition is controversial because some have alleged that the traditional naming protocol hasn’t been followed, and others believe it’s an effort to undermine Brown’s legacy at the school.

ESPN analyst Dick Vitale in particular has called the proposal “ugly politics.”

The board will vote on the proposal Friday.