San Francisco Examiner

The new Cliff House restaurant might be a national chain

By Kevin N. Hume, S.F. ExaminerMolly Hetherwick,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2znGyl_0kiKeK4l00
The Cliff House restaurant on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. The landmark restaurant and tourist attraction at the northern tip of Ocean Beach will be closing after more than 150 years in business. Kevin N. Hume, S.F. Examiner

The National Parks Service revealed Tuesday that it found a new tenant for the iconic Cliff House restaurant space, which has been empty since 2020 . The park service did not name the new tenant, citing "contract privacy", but there's no guarantee it will continue to be locally owned.

In fact, if California's other national parks are any indication, the tenant very well may be a billion-dollar chain.

In a document from 2019 acquired by Eater SF detailing the qualifications for leasing the space, the National Parks Service said "the base of the Respondent’s location is not a factor the Service considers" — meaning the federal agency was not initially concerned with keeping the Cliff House a local business.

The restaurant space, poised on a rocky precipice above the surf at Ocean Beach, has long been a fixture of the San Francisco coastline. It was an exclusive resort it was first constructed in 1863 but became both a tourist destination and "family-friendly" restaurant when Adolph Sutro took it over in 1881. The NPS owns the property, but it has leased the space to a local company up until the restaurant closed in December 2020.

Michael Bauer, former food critic for the San Francisco Chronicle, explained that the Cliff House rides a fine line as a symbol of the high life owned by a federal agency.

"If the National Parks don't opt for a local business, the challenge is that it gets the moniker of a tourist restaurant," said Bauer. In that case, it's in their best interest to serve guests the "common denominator" of fare, like American-style steaks and burgers.

But that may not appeal to locals. "It's hard to overcome that," he said.

"A great restaurant can become a tourist restaurant, but it's because their reputation is based on quality food. It gives people a different perspective," Bauer added.

Cliff House would not be the first restaurant on park grounds to snub the local talent.

Most of the vendors within the National Park System are managed by nationwide chains. Of California's nine national parks, seven offer food in some form — either dining or at small markets — and only two of those, including the Golden Gate National Recreation Area , partner with companies that you could remotely call "local" to their respective region.

The vendors in Yosemite , Lassen , Death Valley , Muir Woods and Sequoia & Kings Canyon national parks are all run by three multi-million-dollar companies that dabble in many types of services: school lunches ; meals and uniforms in prisons and hospitals; and gambling supplies, to name a few.

The dry-goods aisle and drinks fridges at the Pinnacles National Park visitor center are stocked by a relatively smaller company called Royal Elk based out of Hollister, which also manages several state parks in California and Texas. There is no food offered at Joshua Tree and Channel Islands national parks.

National Parks spokesperson Julian Espinoza told The Examiner that while the park has chosen a tenant, it is still negotiating the final terms of the lease.

"We know the Lands End Restaurant Properties are important to San Francisco residents and visitors," he said in an email. "It would be premature to make an announcement since the lease has yet to be officially awarded. Once the lease has been awarded and all documents are signed, we will make an official announcement."

Espinoza told the SF Standard that "the most qualified respondent with the best proposal has been selected for lease negotiations" and that the lease will begin later this year. He did not give a date for an official announcement.

When the federal agency issued its shortlist of 20 vendors for consideration in 2019, two of the three large companies that handle the majority of food services at other parks were named: Aramark and Ortega National Parks LLC. The other 18 were a mix of local real estate and travel agencies, restaurant management groups, catering companies, and a smattering of bakeries, breweries and restaurants.

Until Tuesday, the Golden Gate National Recreation Area had been partnering with two food vendors, both of which are locally based . The first is a youth hostel nonprofit, and the second is the burrito-and-burger spot Siren Cafe in Stinson Beach. The latter has been shuttered for renovations for several years now but has been attracting the attention of social media influencers all the while.

