Open in App
Newburgh, NY
See more from this location?
News 12

Developer lays out timeline for new aquatic center in Newburgh as residents voice frustration

By News 12 Staff,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ukjit_0kiKbcag00

The firm in charge of building a new $11 million aquatic center in Newburgh laid out its designs and proposed completion date at a meeting Thursday.

CPL Architecture and Engineering, the firm handling the project, told the City Council that construction on the pool, splash pad and pavilion is about 30% complete.

Residents have been frustrated by not having a community pool at Delano-Hitch Park. The pool closed in 2020 because it fell into disrepair after decades of neglect.

"It's more important for the kids to be playing than doing other activities that they shouldn't be," says Amanda Camacho, of Newburgh.

CPL says part of the problem is a long design process, as well as supply chain problems and high prices for materials. The company told Newburgh officials that the aquatic center is expected to open on Memorial Day 2025.

City leaders say they hoped there would be a workaround to getting it open sooner but understand it's better to be safe than sorry when it comes to big community investments.

"We are taking the time and doing it right," says Council Member Omari Shakur.

The city is now trying to find other locations for the residents to use over the summer. They say two other splash pads around the city will be ready.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Newburgh, NY
Parents, students say rampant violence going unpunished at Newburgh satellite school
Newburgh, NY1 day ago
Most Popular
McDonald’s awards Brooklyn resident $20,000 grant for community leadership
Brooklyn, NY20 hours ago
Liberty school district taking steps to address cockroaches sighted in some classrooms
Liberty, NY15 hours ago
Paperwork: Kingston's plan to retroactively reduce apartment rents by 15% tossed out
Kingston, NY15 hours ago
Garden City students team up with nonprofit to gather blankets for local communities
Garden City, NY4 hours ago
NYC officials call on DOT for Brooklyn-Queens Expressway overhaul
Brooklyn, NY1 hour ago
Families displaced by Peekskill condo complex fire receive financial help from Salvation Army
Peekskill, NY17 hours ago
Persistent, yet not unpleasant, odor wafting across Orange County
New Windsor, NY7 hours ago
Bridgeport council member, community members call for changes at intersection following death of senior
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
DC37 union NYC workers to get increased pay, benefits
New York City, NY2 hours ago
Roundtable in Yorktown focuses on NYC crime spilling into the Hudson Valley
New York City, NY20 hours ago
Norwalk police hold 'Coffee with a Cop' at Dave & Charlie's Hometown Deli
Norwalk, CT1 hour ago
NYSEG to pay $3 million fine for February 2022 fire in Brewster
Brewster, NY14 hours ago
Black business event to pop-up in White Plains this weekend
White Plains, NY6 hours ago
Westchester organizers coordinate efforts to help Turkey quake victims
Mamaroneck, NY1 hour ago
2 passions, 1 roof: Orthodontist runs record shop in same building as his practice
Larchmont, NY20 hours ago
School officials: Sixth grader at John Read Middle School killed in Redding fire
Redding, CT1 day ago
Norwalk police seek information regarding 1983 cold case
Norwalk, CT15 hours ago
NYS Liquor Authority bans local lounge’s liquor license after violent events
Bronx, NY15 hours ago
Montville HS program allows students and police officers to learn from one another
Montville, NJ20 hours ago
Bronx Family Justice Center lends a hand to victims of domestic violence
Bronx, NY18 hours ago
Thunderbolt 12: Checking in on slick roads in NYC, dropping temps
New York City, NY6 hours ago
Westchester fashion business owners changing the industry with diverse models and brands
White Plains, NY20 hours ago
Archdiocese of NY: 6 Bronx Catholic schools among 12 to close in 2023
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Central Regional HS holds public meeting after student’s suicide raises concerns about bullying
Bayville, NY18 hours ago
Community in mourning at wake for slain Jersey City kindergarten teacher, mother
Jersey City, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy