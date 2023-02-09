Developer lays out timeline for new aquatic center in Newburgh as residents voice frustration

The firm in charge of building a new $11 million aquatic center in Newburgh laid out its designs and proposed completion date at a meeting Thursday.

CPL Architecture and Engineering, the firm handling the project, told the City Council that construction on the pool, splash pad and pavilion is about 30% complete.

Residents have been frustrated by not having a community pool at Delano-Hitch Park. The pool closed in 2020 because it fell into disrepair after decades of neglect.

"It's more important for the kids to be playing than doing other activities that they shouldn't be," says Amanda Camacho, of Newburgh.

CPL says part of the problem is a long design process, as well as supply chain problems and high prices for materials. The company told Newburgh officials that the aquatic center is expected to open on Memorial Day 2025.

City leaders say they hoped there would be a workaround to getting it open sooner but understand it's better to be safe than sorry when it comes to big community investments.

"We are taking the time and doing it right," says Council Member Omari Shakur.

The city is now trying to find other locations for the residents to use over the summer. They say two other splash pads around the city will be ready.