Open in App
Richmond, VA
See more from this location?
WLFI.com

Family of student who died during 2021 hazing incident sues Delta Chi fraternity for $28 million

By Sara Smart, Michelle WatsonMallika Kallingal, CNN,

7 days ago
The family of a 19-year-old Virginia college student who died during a hazing incident in 2021 is suing the Delta Chi fraternity and several others...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Florida Grandmother of 11 Dies After Botched BBL — Doctor’s Penalty is Mere $10K Fine
Miami, FL2 days ago
Father of suspected gunman at Fourth of July parade mass shooting in Illinois is indicted on multiple counts
Highland Park, IL1 day ago
Black man killed by Shreveport police had previously sued the same department for excessive use of force against him
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
Family of unarmed Black man sues the Louisiana officer who killed him while waiting for release of body-camera video
Shreveport, LA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy