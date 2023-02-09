Open in App
Westwood, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrangements Finalized For Heather Castronova

By Cecilia Levine,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m6DsE_0kiKamS900
Heather Castronova Photo Credit: Heather Castronova Instagram/Family photo

Funeral arrangements have been finalized for retired Washington Township detective and mom of two Heather Castronova.

Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Becker Funeral Home in Westwood. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the funeral home.

Inurnment will be at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at George Washington Memorial Park.

A former US Marine, Castronova died due to unknown medical circumstances, the department said on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

