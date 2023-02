Williamsburg Charter High School will not be holding in-person classes for the remainder of the week following a shooting that took place outside the school on Wednesday.

Students say they received a phone call that the charter school would be closed for in-person classes on Thursday and will not be open on Friday either. The school’s website says classes will be held remotely.

Two students and a security guard were shot just before dismissal at the charter school on Wednesday . All three are expected to be OK.

The school posted on Instagram that there will be a virtual information session at 6 p.m. on Thursday, and are asking parents and students to submit questions.