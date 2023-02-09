Pacers waive former NBA Champion

The Indiana Pacers elected to send former NBA Champion Serge Ibaka packing after a three-team trade.

The Bucks traded Ibaka , along with George Hill , Jordan Nwora, and draft compensation, in exchange for Jae Crowder from Brooklyn and absorbed his salary.

Ibaka’s stay in Indiana only lasted a couple of hours.

NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic tweeted: “ The Pacers will waive center Serge Ibaka, allowing the veteran big man to hit the open market, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .”

Ikba, a three-time NBA All-Defensive team pick, began his 14th season in the league with the Bucks. Ibaka has been away from Milwaukee due to what has been described as “personal reasons,” He last appeared in a game for the Bucks on Jan. 1 against the Washington Wizards . He scored four points in 16 minutes.

Charania reported last month that the Bucks and Ibaka mutually agreed to find him a new home via trade. He’s remained away from the team since the start of the New Year. He has played in just 16 games, averaging 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in limited action.

Ibaka twice led the league in blocks and is a 2019 NBA Champion of the Toronto Raptors . He will now hit the open market and is free to sign with a contender.

