Earthquake takes down building in Indonesia, killing four

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A shallow earthquake in Papua New Guinea destroyed several buildings Thursday, including a cafe in which four people inside were killed.

The earthquake toppled the floating restaurant, throwing it into the sea early Thursday afternoon local time, Tempo.co and the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency report.

The agency measured the earthquake as a 5.4 magnitude temblor, while the U.S. Geological Survey said it was a 5.5 magnitude quake. It was felt for about three seconds

Several witnesses posted images and videos of the aftermath on social media.

5.5 Magnitude Earthquake hits Indonesia killing four people as floating restaurant collapse into the sea. pic.twitter.com/Pqn7Xclic6 — NUAMAHONLINE.NEWS (@nuamahonline) February 9, 2023

"Based on the epicenter and the hypocenter, the earthquake that occurred was a shallow one due to active fault activity," Daryono, head of the geophysics agency's earthquake and tsunami research, told Tempo.

There have been 1,079 earthquakes recorded in the area of Jayapura, Indonesia, this year by BMKG , but just 132 have been felt. Aftershocks remain a possibility and BMKG has an active warning for the region.

Thursday's earthquake occurred at a depth of about six miles. Any earthquake with a depth of about 43 miles or less is considered shallow.

