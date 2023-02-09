Read full article on original website
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
The second richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilMillburn, NJ
An 88-year-old man's fight to keep the home he bought in 1969Sara IrshadBrooklyn, NY
Another Hit-And-Run Incident In Jersey City Left a 39-Year-Old Woman In Critical ConditionAbdul GhaniJersey City, NJ
Missing Kindergarten Teacher Found Dead In Shallow Grave, 1 Arrested. Check The Entire Episode Here.Daily DigestKearny, NJ
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
84-Year-Old Walmart Greeter Reportedly “Abruptly” Fired While Wife is in the Midst of Cancer Treatments
The beloved Thane Telford’s plight has inspired a GoFundMe campaign. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KUTV.com, Walmart.com, and GoFundMe.com.
Austin Majors dead aged 27: NYPD Blue actor passes away ‘in homeless shelter after possibly ingesting fentanyl’
BELOVED child star Austin Majors, who captivated fans with his performance in NYPD Blues and NCIS, has died at age 27. Majors died on Saturday night while staying in a homeless shelter in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. The 27-year-old is believed to have ingested a fatal amount of fentanyl,...
"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
Man Shuts off Phone During Weekend Getaway With Best Friend After His Wife Calls and Texts Him With Non-emergency Things
Every year, for the past ten years, two best friends have gone away to spend a "phone-free" weekend together. However, since one of the friends had gotten married, his wife insisted that her husband bring his phone with him. But after repeated non-emergency calls and texts, he shut off his phone for the remainder of the getaway. Recently, he reached out to the public on Reddit to explain what happened.
In 1948, a 19-Year-Old Woman Was Disowned For Marrying a Black Man. They Have Been Together For over 74 Years
In 1942, the world was at war. While most of Europe was being torn apart by the horrors of World War II, a 13-year-old English girl named Mary was outside studying. She was an ordinary young woman, living an ordinary life in an ordinary town, until one day a young man and his buddies appeared out of nowhere.
In 1986, Both His Parents Abandoned Him Because of the Way He Looks. “I hate seeing my face in the mirror”
Born with an underdeveloped jaw, absent cheekbones, and unusual ears, Jono Lancaster was discarded by his parents at birth and left to navigate a childhood fraught with abandonment and insecurity.
Man Refuses to Stop Giving His Daughter Lunch Money After His Ex-wife Complained It’s Upsetting Her Step-Daughter
Splitting up as a couple is never easy. Yet when children are involved, the process can be more complicated and emotionally taxing. Even though they're now divorced, parents need to remain connected and work together to raise their children properly. And to do this effectively, both parties must be respectful of one another and be willing to compromise. Unfortunately, as you're about to read, that isn't always the case.
Man Uses Spare Key to Secretly Drop Off His 3-Year-Old Son at Brother’s House to Go on an “Emergency Date" With a Woman
Parenting is an incredibly challenging job, one that requires strength of character and resilience—both emotional and physical. And, as you're about to read, some single parents often have the hardest time since they lack both the financial and practical support to maintain a social life.
On Valentine's Day 2000, a 9-year-old girl packed her bag and snuck out. Then, a bizarre discovery was made.
Harold and Iquilla Degree got married on Valentine's Day, 1988. They had their son, O'Bryant, in 1989 and their daughter, Asha, in 1990. Since the siblings were only 11 months apart, they were very close and even shared a bedroom in their apartment on Oakcrest Drive in Shelby, North Carolina.
In the 2014, a Couple Realized That They Were Actual Siblings. They Decided to Stay Together Anyways
In a tale of love, loss, and family reunions, a Brazilian couple's lives were forever changed when they discovered the shocking truth about their relationship. Adriana and Leandro, who met in the early 2000s and quickly fell in love, were married and had a daughter together.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man
***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
Parents refuse to allow pregnant daughter to give them another baby to raise for her; daughter calls them heartless
Evidently, one single, 33-year-old pregnant woman doesn't understand why her parents say they won't raise her baby that's on the way like they did her first child that she had at 17. Her mother takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Wife on husband: "He left the kids alone while I was doing overtime to see another woman"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Working long hours to be able to afford everything your family needs won't always mean so much to your spouse if they feel alone and don't want to spend so many hours just looking after the house or playing with the kids.
