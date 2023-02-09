California Sen. Padilla introduces bill to set minimum wage based on local cost of living

(The Center Square) - California Senator Steve Padilla introduced on Wednesday a senate bill that would direct three state agencies to determine what minimum wage a full time worker would need to earn, to be able to afford housing and living expenses in any given county in the state of California.

Assembly Bill (AB) 352 would “require the California Workforce Development Board, in conjunction with the Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development and the Director of the Department of Housing and Community Development, to examine housing costs by county and create a formula to ascertain how much the local minimum wage must be for a full-time worker to reasonably afford housing and basic expenses in that county. “

This should be the yardstick by which we set our priorities, and this bill would provide community and civic leaders, the business sector, and public officials a vital tool to help families not just survive but actually thrive,” Peter Manzo, President & CEO of United Ways of California said.

Minimum wage in California is one of the highest in the country, however, it has failed to keep pace with the cost of living in the state. SB352 seeks to address the cost to families to be sheltered and meet their basic needs.

“My focus as a legislator is to create opportunities that empower families and create upward economic mobility for all Californians,” said Senator Padilla.

In 2016, the state legislated a raise in minimum wage to $15.50, that came into effect at the beginning of 2023. The increase did little to improve the affordability of living in high-priced California where basic housing and the cost of goods and services are well above the national average.

The Real Cost Measure study, conducted in 2021 by the United Ways of California, examined the cost of housing, child care, food, health care, transportation and “everything else” for families in the state, as a more accurate measure of who is struggling in California. It found that 33%, just over three and a half million households fall below the real cost measure i.e. the estimated real living wage. The number rose to 40% for Los Angeles County.

The study identified the percentages of families struggling to make ends meet in each county as a result of the gap between earnings and the cost of living.

Senator Padilla is teaming with United Ways of California on the affordability issue of working families.

“United Way has been a leading voice on this issue for decades and I am proud to partner with them as we work to change the conversation of affordability in the state,” Padilla said. “We need to find a solution that works for real people, and I am confident that with the help of their expertise and leadership, we can do exactly that.”