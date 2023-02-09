Open in App
Somerset County, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Somerset County Announces Senior Center February Activities

By Brenda Nemcek,

7 days ago

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ — Somerset County-operated Senior Centers offer a wide range of experiences and have announced programming for February.

﻿﻿In-person, virtual, and hybrid programs are available and FREE for registering members.

﻿﻿Locations: Warren, Basking Ridge, Bridgewater, Somerset, Hillsborough, and Montgomery

﻿﻿Lunch available Monday - Friday for a suggested donation of $2.50

﻿﻿Fitness: Yoga, aerobics, Zumba, Tai Chi, Qi Gong, Ping Pong and more

﻿﻿Arts & Crafts: Knitting, crocheting, stitching, craft, painting and more

﻿﻿Games: Bridge, Mahjong, Bingo, Trivia, puzzles, brain games and more

﻿﻿Music: Ukulele, live music, Karaoke and more

﻿﻿Other: Computer Lab, Book Club, health information, historian presentation, legal forum and more

To register for a program or class, call 908-203-6101 or email Donlin@co.somerset.nj.us.

Click here for a complete list of in-person and virtual programs in February.

Click here to view tutorials and learn how to use Zoom for virtual programs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZuF78_0kiKRMNE00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Bayway Family Success Center Hosts Family Fun Arts and Crafts
Elizabeth, NJ19 hours ago
Morristown Happenings: Things to Do in and Around Morristown This Presidents Weekend; Feb 17 - Feb 20
Morristown, NJ21 hours ago
Rahway's Family STEM Night Draws Big Crowd and Some Even Bigger Brains
Rahway, NJ3 hours ago
Lecture Illuminates Westfield’s Black History Landmarks, Ongoing Issues
Westfield, NJ20 hours ago
Bridgewater Introducing Phase 1 of BridgewaterSHIELD Program
Bridgewater, NJ1 day ago
Let's Go Rangers! New Brunswick Launching Park Steward Program
New Brunswick, NJ19 hours ago
Local teachers highlight grants in action at statewide conference
New Providence, NJ18 hours ago
McManus Middle School Invites All to "Through the Looking Glass: The True African Experience"
Linden, NJ13 hours ago
Things to Do in and Around Madison This President's Day Weekend; Feb 17 - Feb 20
Madison, NJ20 hours ago
Roselle Park Launches “Safe Place” Initiative to Assist Victims of Hate Crimes; Program Also Available to Students at Borough Schools
Roselle Park, NJ16 hours ago
South Orange and Maplewood Will Be Closed Monday, February 20th.
South Orange, NJ16 hours ago
Downtown Westfield: Consignment Shop Shutting, StretchLab Coming, Gallery Opens
Westfield, NJ1 day ago
Rahway PD Phone Service Restored
Rahway, NJ15 hours ago
Na Jazz Trio and Michele Bazzani Quartet Headline at Nutley's Oakley This Weekend
Nutley, NJ7 hours ago
Board of Education Hears ‘Half-time Report’ on its Efforts to Meet the District’s Goals
Berkeley Heights, NJ4 hours ago
Town of Morristown to Hold Public Meeting on Feb 15 to Discuss Burnham Park Revitalization Plan
Morristown, NJ2 days ago
Monmouth Wine and Food Experience Coming in March
Red Bank, NJ4 hours ago
Friends of Cedar View in Lincroft: On a mission to preserve and protect the African-American Cedar View Cemetery founded in 1850
Middletown, NJ1 day ago
Mike’s Place in Kenilworth Specials of the Day
Kenilworth, NJ6 hours ago
Somerville: Crane Hoists Final Steel Beam into Place at RWJUH/Somerset
Somerville, NJ2 days ago
Town of Newton: Accepting Applications for Part Time Administrative Assistant in Clerk's Office
Newton, NJ1 day ago
Morristown Mayor's Wife Mary Dougherty Gets Real Estate License Revoked for One Year
Morristown, NJ15 hours ago
Rainbow Points the Way for Princeton Eating Club's Final Move
Princeton, NJ15 hours ago
Hasbrouck Heights Boro Engineer Updates Council at February Meeting
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ1 day ago
Ithaca College Student from Plainfield Named to Fall 2022 Dean's List
Ithaca, NY14 hours ago
19 Morristown Residents Named to Area College and University Dean's List
Morristown, NJ21 hours ago
Prospect Park Pilots a 4-Day Work Week for Municipal Employees
Prospect Park, NJ23 hours ago
Nutley Business Owner Throws Hat in the Ring for Senate Run
Nutley, NJ7 hours ago
Emergency Meeting to Address Recent Violence Set for Friday
Paterson, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy