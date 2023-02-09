Read full article on original website
Related
"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
MSNBC
‘Genuine anger, outrage’: 300 Alabama high school students say Black history program was censored
Three hundred Alabama high school students walked out of class after what they describe as racism and censorship of a Black history program. Christina Greer, political scientist and host of ‘The Blackest Questions’ podcast by The Grio, joins Joy Reid with her analysis.Feb. 11, 2023.
In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
MSNBC
Troubling data shows many Americans are pining to become a theocracy
Christian nationalism — the violent, theocratic belief that the United States is, and must remain, an inherently Christian nation — is all the rage on the political right. (Pun intended.) Several Republicans have openly embraced Christian nationalism, including Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado; failed Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug...
MSNBC
Living Black History: A Conversation with Dr. Benjamin Chavis
Our next Living Black History guest Dr. Benjamin Chavis is a civil rights leader, author and President of the National Newspaper Publishers Association. He joins Symone D. Sanders-Townsend to discuss his work as an activist and his hopes for the future of racial equity in America.Feb. 12, 2023.
