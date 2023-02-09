Open in App
Gresham, OR
Gresham Outlook

Teenage boy used replica gun to rob downtown Gresham bank

By Christopher Keizur,

7 days ago

A teenager was arrested in connection to an “armed” bank robbery that took place earlier this week in downtown Gresham.

Wednesday, Feb. 8, Gresham Police officers took a 16-year-old boy into custody for allegedly robbing Wells Fargo Bank, 110 N.E. Robert Ave. That incident, which occurred at 1 p.m. a day before the eventual arrest, had the suspect use what appeared to be a gun to steal cash from the teller.

Afterward he left the bank, hid behind a nearby Dumpster and waited for an Uber ride share vehicle to pick him up. Police said he was driven back to a nearby high school so he wouldn’t miss class.

Using witness statements as well as video evidence, Gresham officers were able to make the arrest.

“This investigation was truly a team effort,” said Capt. John Rasmussen.

A search of the suspect’s room uncovered a backpack and clothing that matched video surveillance, as well as a replica handgun. A significant portion of the money taken was recovered.

The teen suspect is being held for first-degree robbery at the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center in Northeast Portland.

