Pamela Anderson is Victoria Beckham’s muse after wearing one of her looks

Victoria Beckham might want to have Pamela Anderson as one of her models because she looks amazing in her designs! The actress wore a look from her collection for WWD’s cover story, and she inspired the designer.

The Spice Girls member shared the photo on her Instagram, calling her a “#VBMUSE,” in the caption. Which stands for “Victoria Beckham muse.” “@PamelaAnderson wears look 26 from the #VictoriaBeckham Spring Summer 2023 collection,” she wrote.



Beckham, who designed Nadia Ferreira’s bridesmaids’ dresses, debuted her collection at Paris Fashion Week in 2022. Anderson put her own personal touch on the skirt, wearing it low. “Pretty sure that was not how the skirt was supposed to sit,” wrote one fan.

Anderson, who recently detailed her almost romance with JFK, has always been an icon but has been making headlines in recent years. Following the release of Pam & Tommy, a new generation of fans wants to learn more about the actress.

RELATED:

GettyImages

In January, Netflix released the documentary Pamela, a love story that finally allowed the 55-year-old to tell her own story through personal videos and diaries. She also released her memoir, “Love Pamela” which alternates from storytelling and her poetry.

She told WWD, she feels a sense of relief after sharing her story. “Every day I just wake up a little happier, she said. “I feel like it’s such a sense of relief, and I’m so grateful for the outpouring of support and love. I am a girl’s girl, but I’ve kind of been missing in action.”

“I thought my legacy would be a red swimsuit and a pink fuzzy hat, and nobody would ever know how much I’ve gone through, what I’ve overcome, and how I put this all together as a creative art project,” she continued.