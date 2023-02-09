Read full article on original website
Related
American mother who lived in China for 16 years says she misses Communist government 'co-parent'
An American designer who spent 16 years in Shanghai wrote an essay in the NYT highlighting the virtues of raising her children under the eye of the Chinese government.
In 2010, a 19-Year-Old Man Consumed a Slug As a Dare. He Was Never the Same Since
In 2010, a group of young friends were enjoying a night outdoors in Australia, laughing and drinking red wine. One of the friends, Sam Ballard, was dared to consume a snail that was creeping on the ground. Despite initial skepticism, Sam took the dare and ate the snail.
How China planted an FBI mole who was discovered only after gutting the CIA's vast spy network
In the past decade, over a dozen Chinese agents recruited by the CIA have been killed or imprisoned. A spying suspect in the FBI may be to blame.
Hear what pilots said about mysterious object shot down near Alaska
An unidentified object was shot down 10 miles off the frozen coast of Alaska on Friday afternoon, US officials announced, but details about the object are scarce.
Drone footage shows massive destruction after earthquake
Thousands of buildings have collapsed in Turkey and Syria, where a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed at least 5,000 people on Monday.
The bizarre story of the mother from New Mexico who fell in love with her 19-year-old son
Monica Mares and Caleb PetersonPhoto byAssociated Press. In a small town in New Mexico, a mother named Monica Mares and her son Caleb Peterson got arrested for incest. They later pleaded guilty to the crime. They made headlines for their controversial relationship.
Hear what retired lt. general thinks China learned with suspected spy balloon
Retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling says he believes it is more likely China was trying to learn how the US would respond to the spy balloon rather than collect real intelligence from the endeavor.
3 USAF Airmen's bodies lie unrecovered for 2 days after the Soviets admit to shooting down an AF T-39 jet that was lost
On January 28, 1964, three Cold War Air Force Airmen were tragically killed after their T-39 jet was shot down over Erfurt, East Germany, by the Soviet Union. During this period in history, tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union were heightened. As a result, outrage spread quickly regarding the incident, with many calling the downing of the plane a “shocking and senseless act.” [i] [ii]
In 1987, a 12-Year-Old Boy Went Into a 5-Year Coma. What He Said After Waking Up Shocked the World
The story of Martin is a tale of resilience, determination, and the power of the human spirit. When Martin was just 12 years old, he fell ill with a sore throat, which quickly escalated into a series of life-threatening events.
Terrifying moment passengers scream as plane is hit by extreme turbulence while flying over China
Air China flight CA8524, travelling from Xi'an to Wenzhou, encountered strong air currents while flying at a high altitude. No injuries have been reported.
Man Uses Spare Key to Secretly Drop Off His 3-Year-Old Son at Brother’s House to Go on an “Emergency Date" With a Woman
Parenting is an incredibly challenging job, one that requires strength of character and resilience—both emotional and physical. And, as you're about to read, some single parents often have the hardest time since they lack both the financial and practical support to maintain a social life.
Canadian defense minister describes object that was shot down by NORAD
Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand shares what she knows about the unidentified object that was shot down by NORAD over Canada. CNN's Arlette Saenz reports.
Parents refuse to allow pregnant daughter to give them another baby to raise for her; daughter calls them heartless
Evidently, one single, 33-year-old pregnant woman doesn't understand why her parents say they won't raise her baby that's on the way like they did her first child that she had at 17. Her mother takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Dramatic video appears to show heavy losses among Russian armored formations
The eastern front has seen some of the heaviest fightings in Ukraine. Ukrainian and Russian sources say that the Russian mechanized brigade trying to push through the town of Vuhledar saw significant losses recently. CNN's David McKenzie has more.
Satellite images show 'intense bombardment' as Russian army faces heavy losses
As the war in Ukraine continues, Russian troops face heavy losses at the hands of Ukrainians, CNN's David McKenzie reports.
'They didn't send anything': White Helmets plead for help in Syria after quake
CNN's Jomana Karadsheh reports on the humanitarian crisis in Syria as citizens struggle to survive after an earthquake pushes medical facilities to the brink. Years of Russian and Syrian regime bombardment have left hospitals ill-equipped to deal with an emergency of such magnitude.
'Our radars are from the 1980s': Former intelligence official on unexplained aerial objects
Former Deputy Director of National Intelligence Beth Sanner explains the gaps in US airspace security.
NJ dad demands justice after 14-year-old daughter's suicide
14-year-old Adriana Kuch took her own life days after a TikTok video showed she was attacked by four other teenagers at her New Jersey high school. Her father says the school did not do enough in the aftermath of the attack. CNN's Brynn Gingras reports. Editor's Note: If you are in the US and you or a loved one have contemplated suicide, call The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255) to connect with a trained counselor.
'Oh Aunty, how I love you': Hear man's response when elderly aunt is found after 152 hours under rubble
85-year-old Ismihan was trapped under a building for days after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey. Video captured the moment her nephew helped to rescue her.
Inside Russia's efforts to use prisoners to fight the war in Ukraine
CNN's Nick Paton Walsh investigates Russia's use of prisoners to fight the war in Ukraine.
CNN
1M+
Followers
186K+
Post
1166M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0