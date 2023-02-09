ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 USAF Airmen's bodies lie unrecovered for 2 days after the Soviets admit to shooting down an AF T-39 jet that was lost

On January 28, 1964, three Cold War Air Force Airmen were tragically killed after their T-39 jet was shot down over Erfurt, East Germany, by the Soviet Union. During this period in history, tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union were heightened. As a result, outrage spread quickly regarding the incident, with many calling the downing of the plane a “shocking and senseless act.” [i] [ii]
NJ dad demands justice after 14-year-old daughter's suicide

14-year-old Adriana Kuch took her own life days after a TikTok video showed she was attacked by four other teenagers at her New Jersey high school. Her father says the school did not do enough in the aftermath of the attack. CNN's Brynn Gingras reports. Editor's Note: If you are in the US and you or a loved one have contemplated suicide, call The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255) to connect with a trained counselor.
