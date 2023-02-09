Chambers convicted of attempted murder in East Rockingham shooting

ROCKINGHAM — A man charged in a 2021 shooting is now in prison after pleading guilty.

Court records show that 25-year-old Shaquan Hykeem Chambers, of East Rockingham, was convicted Jan. 31 of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle.

Chambers was sentenced to a minimum of 141 months (11 years, nine months) and a maximum of 182 months (15 years, two months) in prison and was given credit for 148 days served awaiting trial, records show.

Online records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Corrections show Chambers was admitted to Granville Correctional Institution on Feb. 1. However, his latest conviction is not yet listed.

Court records show that Chambers’ attorney, Kevin Foushee, filed a notice on Jan. 24 that the defendant would be making a case of self defense during the trial.

Chambers had been charged after trying to kill Marion Devonte Ellerbe at Heena Corner, at the intersection of Mill Road and Long Drive, on June 18, 2021.

According to court documents, Chambers fired multiple shots into Ellerbe’s Ford Crown Victoria and the victim was “bleeding profusely from his face” when deputies arrived on scene.

Chambers was identified as the shooter and turned himself in on June 28.

Online court records show Chambers has pending traffic citations in Wake County for driving while impaired and driving with a revoked license. That court date is scheduled for March 8.

DPS records show Chambers was previously convicted in 2015 of misdemeanor larceny in Wake County.

Investigators had also sought Jishen Shyheim Dumas, of Laurel Hill, in the case.

Court records show the felony charges against Dumas in that case were dismissed and he pleaded guilty in April 2022 to misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury, from a separate case in February of that year.

(Note: DPS online records do not reflect Dumas’ conviction.)

Ellerbe, the victim in the Heena Corner shooting, is one of six Richmond County men charged in a fatal nightclub shooting in McColl, South Carolina.

The victims in that shooting, which occurred Oct. 10, 2021 — not quite three months after Ellerbe was shot — were 31-year-old Ronnie Oxendine and 23-year-old Bria Byrd, both of Richmond County.

Five of the suspects, Ellerbe among them, were arrested with help from the U.S. Marshals Service days after the shooting. The sixth suspect was arrested in August 2022.

Marlboro County court records show Ellerbe is charged with three counts of attempted murder, and one count each of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.