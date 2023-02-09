‘Ginny & Georgia,‘ ’The Walking Dead‘ Top Nielsen U.S. Streaming Charts; ’The Last Of Us’ Posts Impressive Debut Night Viewership

After seven weeks of notching more than a billion viewing minutes, Wednesday lost just a tad bit of steam for the week of January 9 to January 15, according to Nielsen ‘s U.S. streaming charts. The Netflix hit tallied 810M that week, which put it at No. 5 on the chart (down from No. 3 the week before).

It should come as no surprise that Ginny & Georgia took the top spot on the list, with another 2.7B viewing minutes in the second week after Season 2 launched on Netflix . Nielsen doesn’t split viewing measurements by season, but according to Netflix’s own data, both seasons have been tracking among the streamer’s top 10 series since Season 2 debuted. Earlier this week, Season 2 entered Netflix’s all-time most popular series list.

The Walking Dead came in at No. 2 on the chart with 1.4B viewing minutes. Season 11 of the AMC series hit Netflix on January 6. Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla was in third place with about 1B minutes viewed. Netflix took home a few more spots on the list as well with Cocomelon , NCIS , Kaleidoscope , and New Amsterdam (which it shares with Peacock).

HBO Max and Disney+ rounded out the list with Friends and Bluey , respectively. There were no films on the overall list of Top 10 streaming programs. But according to Nielsen, Netflix’s The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker was the most-streamed movie of the week with 646M minutes viewed, which actually puts it in a tie with Bluey.

Although it didn’t make it on the Top 10, Nielsen also mentioned that the first episode of HBO ‘s The Last of Us put up impressive streaming numbers for its debut on January 15 — with only a few hours of availability during Nielsen’s measurement window this week. The episode racked up 223M viewing minutes on HBO Max alone in those few hours (Nielsen streaming data doesn’t include linear viewing).

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: